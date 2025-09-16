Delivering Front-Row Sound to the Living Room: Shure Introduces DCA901 Digital Planar Array Microphone for Broadcast

New solution pioneers precise, experiential audio capture for sports, studio, and live event production

DORVAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shure, a leading manufacturer of audio solutions known for quality, performance, and durability, today announced the DCA901 Planar Array Microphone, the first digital array microphone tailored specifically for broadcast applications. Designed for sports, studio, and live event production, the DCA901 delivers front-row sound to viewers while reducing the number of microphones and cables required.Equipped with digitally steerable lobes and onboard digital signal processing, the DCA901 enables engineers to isolate sources, reduce ambient noise, and maintain precise control over the mix.Expanding Broadcast CapabilitiesThe DCA901 is the first product in Shure’s new Arqos portfolio, a family of solutions that integrates array microphones, signal processing, and software for cleaner audio capture, remote management, and production efficiency.This release represents a strategic milestone for Shure in digital broadcast and sports audio, streamlining workflows and providing a high-fidelity alternative to traditional, complex setups.Key FeaturesUnmatched Detail• Captures dialogue and on-field movements with digitally steerable lobes• Minimizes crowd noise and bleed• Provides up to eight isolated channels of focused, high-fidelity audio• Simultaneous capture of 5.1 and stereo formatsSuperior Control• Integrated DSP with automixing, EQ, compression, and delay• Real-time adaptability with minimal post-processingSimplified Workflows• Replaces multiple shotgun or parabolic microphones• Single-cable Dante or AES67 connection for audio, power, and control• Remote control of pickup zones and support for REMI workflows• Low-profile design suited for stadiums, studios, and mobile setsCollaboration with EDGE Sound ResearchShure has partnered with EDGE Sound Research to integrate the DCA901 with EDGE’s Virtual Sound Engine software. Together, these technologies adapt in real time to follow the movement of players, referees, or the ball, enabling dynamic, object-based broadcasts.“Conventional methods for capturing broadcast audio have become increasingly complex,” said Nick Wood, Associate Vice President of Global Marketing and Product Management at Shure. “With DCA901, engineers can do more with less—delivering sound that brings viewers closer to the action.”“Pairing Shure’s DCA901 with our Virtual Sound Engine advances the future of sports broadcasting,” added Valtteri Salomaki, Co-Founder & CEO of EDGE Sound Research. “We are enabling object-based mixes that enhance the live viewing experience.”AvailabilityThe Shure DCA901 Planar Array Microphone will be available beginning of 2026. For more information, visit www.shure.com/DCA901

