Shure Unveils MV7i Smart Microphone and Interface at CES 2025

Revolutionary Dual-Channel Recording Technology for Creators

CANADA, January 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CHShure has announced the launch of the MV7i Smart Microphone and Interface at CES 2025. Featuring a patented dual-channel recording capability, the MV7i is designed for podcasters, musicians, and streamers seeking professional audio quality with enhanced versatility and ease of use.The MV7i introduces a groundbreaking feature that allows creators to connect a second XLR microphone or musical instrument directly to the microphone, eliminating the need for an external hardware interface. This innovation streamlines recording setups, enabling creators to focus on content creation without technical complications.“The MV7i delivers the same renowned sound signature as the celebrated MV7+ while simplifying the recording process,” said Eduardo Valdes, AVP of Global Marketing and Product Management at Shure. “Creators can now enjoy professional audio quality and streamlined workflows, eliminating the need for additional equipment and saving valuable time.”Key Features of the MV7i Include:• Dual-Channel Recording: Connect a second microphone or instrument directly into the MV7i. Control and adjust both audio channels independently via the MOTIV Mix™ app or any Digital Audio Workstation (DAW).• SmartGate™ Technology: Dynamically reduces crosstalk and ambient noise, ensuring pristine audio for podcasts, livestreams, and home studio recordings.• Real-Time Denoiser and Digital Popper Stopper™: Enhance audio clarity by actively reducing background noise and plosive sounds.• Adjustable Reverb: Customizable reverb effects provide versatility for diverse recording environments.• Broad Compatibility: USB-C connectivity ensures seamless use with Mac, Windows, and mobile devices, including iPhones and iPads.The MV7i’s durable metal chassis, inspired by Shure’s iconic SM7B, guarantees reliability and longevity. Its built-in XLR and ¼” input supports dynamic and condenser microphones with 60dB gain and 48V phantom power. The microphone also features an intuitive LED touch panel for quick adjustments, including mute control and dual-channel audio monitoring.AvailabilityThe Shure MV7i is available now at select retailers worldwide and on Shure.com. For more information, visit www.shure.com About ShureShure has been a global leader in audio technology for nearly a century, providing innovative audio solutions that power performances, presentations, and recordings worldwide. From microphones to headphones, Shure delivers unparalleled quality and reliability for professionals and enthusiasts alike.

