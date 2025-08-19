Shure Unveils New Scalable Wireless Solutions for Professional Audio Applications

Developments Include the ANX4 Scalable Wireless Receiver, Designed to Cost-Effectively Maximize Channel Count in a Single Device

DORVAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, August 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shure introduced new scalable wireless solutions designed to give audio professionals greater flexibility in managing high-channel-count productions. The new product developments include the ANX4 Scalable Wireless Receiver, updates to the Axient® Digital PSM , and wide-tuning options for the ULX-DWireless System.The ANX4 Scalable Wireless Receiver is the first Shure receiver to offer channel scalability, supporting up to 16 channels of Axient Digital or 24 channels of ULX-D in a single rack unit. Users can activate only the channels they require by purchasing software licenses, with the ability to reallocate licenses across multiple devices via ShureCloud. ANX4 hardware will be available this fall through authorized dealers.Shure is also expanding capabilities for the Axient Digital PSM with a firmware update, available this summer, introducing Channel Expansion and a Standard Transmission Mode. The Channel Expansion option allows up to 16 stereo audio channels on the ADTQ quad transmitter and up to eight on the ADTD dual transmitter. The new Standard Transmission Mode enables point-to-point wireless audio transmission to Axient Digital microphone receivers over extended distances.Additionally, new ULX-D Wide Tuning Wireless components will offer an expanded frequency range of up to 166 MHz (region-dependent), increasing compatibility and usability across multiple regions. These new transmitters and receivers are compatible with the ANX4 receiver and will begin shipping this fall.“These updates give audio engineers the ability to scale their wireless systems to meet the demands of any production, without adding unnecessary hardware,” said Nick Wood, Associate Vice President of Marketing & Product Management for Professional Audio at Shure. “Our goal is to provide tools that are adaptable, efficient, and future-ready.”About ShureShure ( www.shure.com ) has been a leading manufacturer of microphones and audio electronics since 1925. The company’s products are used worldwide by audio professionals in live performance, broadcast, recording, and installed sound applications.Media Contact

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.