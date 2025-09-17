TuxCare Adds Rapid Response Services and New Expert Guidance to Enterprise Support Offering

TuxCare

TuxCare Enterprise Support services now designed to assist both AlmaLinux and Rocky Linux users

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TuxCare , a global innovator in securing open source, today announced the expansion of its Enterprise Support services, now providing organizations with expert guidance and rapid response as well as tailored solutions for maintaining secure, stable and fully supported Linux environments.Formerly known as Enterprise Support for AlmaLinux, TuxCare’s newly enhanced Enterprise Support now delivers consistent coverage across mixed-distro environments under a single contract and SLA, ensuring continuity and compliance at scale. The service now provides Extended Security Updates (ESU) for AlmaLinux 9.2, 9.6, and 9.10 and Rocky Linux 9.6, including FIPS-compliant updates for certified releases. Enterprise Support also integrates with TuxCare’s KernelCare to deliver rebootless patching that allows IT teams to apply critical security fixes with zero downtime.Built to integrate seamlessly with existing operations, IT teams can gain faster incident response, expert recommendations across KernelCare, LibCare, and other TuxCare solutions, and guidance on proactive patch management and compliance. By delivering actionable insights when they are needed most, Enterprise Support lets teams focus on what matters most – their core business.“Enterprises want the freedom to run community Linux distributions like AlmaLinux and Rocky Linux without sacrificing security, stability or compliance,” said Michael Canavan, Chief Revenue Officer at TuxCare. “With our expanded Enterprise Support, we’re delivering rapid response and expert guidance so IT teams can focus on their business, not on fighting fires.”TuxCare’s Enterprise Support operates as a standalone service, seamlessly integrating automated security updates and live patching solutions to provide holistic enterprise protection. For more information or to speak with a Linux support specialist about specific needs, visit: https://tuxcare.com/enterprise-support About TuxCareTuxCare is on a mission to reduce the risk of cyber exploitation while making it easier for enterprises to get the most from their open-source technologies. Through its automated rebootless vulnerability patching solutions, end-of-life security offerings, and enterprise-grade support for AlmaLinux, TuxCare empowers thousands of organizations to protect themselves while leveraging the most advanced enterprise security solutions on the market today. The world’s largest enterprises, government agencies, service providers, universities, and research institutions are protected by TuxCare on over one million workloads and growing. For more information, go to https://tuxcare.com

