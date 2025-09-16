“Getting to yes” on spearfishing in Idaho

Public response

Recreational divers and anglers are already taking advantage of the new opportunity, including Dennis Haussler, a seasoned spearfisherman in the Panhandle Region who played an instrumental role in working with the Commission.

“When I moved up here five years ago, I figured my freediving and spearfishing would be set aside,” Haussler said. “But this has opened the door to what I really love to do.”

Haussler now regularly dives Lake Pend Oreille, targeting walleye, lake trout and northern pike—species Fish and Game manages for reduced abundance in order to protect kokanee, rainbow trout, bull trout and cutthroat trout populations.

On the process itself, Haussler added:

“No place I’ve ever been has anything like this ever happened before. Never,” he said.