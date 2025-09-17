IDScan.net Joins the Jack Henry™ Fintech Integration Network

FIN enables IDScan.net to integrate with CIF 20/20®, SilverLake System®, and Synergy Enterprise Content Management™

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Adaptive AI identity platform provider IDScan.net today announced that it has joined the Jack Henry™ Fintech Integration Network (FIN). Participation in the program will provide IDScan.net with access to Jack Henry’s technical resources to enable ParseLink to integrate with CIF 20/20, SilverLake System, and Synergy Enterprise Content Management™ (ECM). The Fintech Integration Network is designed to help ensure that Jack Henry’s customers can easily deploy third-party products.IDScan.net’s ParseLink integrates with CIF 20/20, SilverLake System, and Synergy ECM through jXchange™ – services-based programming interfaces that enable third-party fintechs and financial institutions to securely access core data and business rules. These integrations maintain data integrity by managing access through a service layer that governs all interactions, ensuring consistent and secure data exchange across platforms.ParseLink offers near-instant on-premises document authentication and accurate data capture, which sends accountholder data directly from the scanned ID into Teller software, Account Origination, and Synergy ECM. With ParseLink’s participation in FIN, these same ID authentication and identity proofing capabilities will now be available to secure in-branch transactions.“We are excited to continue our collaboration with Jack Henry and help banks tackle ID fraud in-branch,” said IDScan.net CEO Jimmy Roussel. “In-person transactions remain vulnerable to outdated manual ID checks, and our solutions empower financial institutions with adaptive AI ID verification to stop fraud and streamline workflows. We are excited for this integration and look forward to adding integration to Symitarthrough SymXchange™ in the near future.”Jack Henry’s FIN takes the customer out of the middle, providing fintechs with direct access to Jack Henry’s technical resources and test systems. FIN inclusion is not an endorsement of the fintech’s product.About Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.Jack Henry™ (Nasdaq: JKHY) is a well-rounded financial technology company that strengthens connections between financial institutions and the people and businesses they serve. We are an S&P 500 company that prioritizes openness, collaboration, and user centricity – offering banks and credit unions a vibrant ecosystem of internally developed modern capabilities as well as the ability to integrate with leading fintechs. For nearly 50 years, Jack Henry has provided technology solutions to enable clients to innovate faster, strategically differentiate, and successfully compete while serving the evolving needs of their accountholders. We empower approximately 7,400 clients with people-inspired innovation, personal service, and insight-driven solutions that help reduce the barriers to financial health. Additional information is available at www.jackhenry.com About IDScan.netIDScan.net is the leading AI-powered identity verification platform focusing on age validation and fraud reduction for high compliance industries. We perform more than 18,000,000 ID and identity-related transactions monthly for more than 7,500 customers, including Hertz, AMC Theatres, Simmons Bank, First Arkansas Bank, MRI Software and more.

