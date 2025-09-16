DRIVING HOPE: JUNK.COM ROLLS IN TO SUPPORT 10TH ANNUAL SONJA RILEAS BREAST CANCER WALK

Team Junk.com rolled in with one of their signature trucks to support the 10th Annual Sonja Rileas Breast Cancer Walk in Colorado Springs, helping raise funds for the Ray of Hope Cancer Foundation.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Junk.com, the fast-growing junk removal company known for its iconic trucks, was proud to be part of the 10th Annual Sonja Rileas Breast Cancer Walk on Saturday, September 6, 2025, in Colorado Springs.

The community event, which benefits the Ray of Hope Cancer Foundation, brought together families, friends, and supporters for a morning of remembrance, resilience, and fundraising. Attendees gathered at Rileas for coffee and donuts before setting out on the walk at 10:30 a.m., then returned for a lunch, silent auction, and raffle—all to raise vital funds to support cancer patients and their families.

Junk.com joined the effort with one of its signature trucks on site, welcoming participants and adding to the energy of the day. The company also distributed Junk.com swag, including its popular squishy Junk.com truck toy, a favorite among kids and adults alike.

“We are honored to support the Sonja Rileas Breast Cancer Walk and the important work of the Ray of Hope Cancer Foundation,” said Nicole Turturici, CEO of Junk.com. “This event truly brings the community together, and we’re grateful to be part of such a meaningful cause.”

About Junk.com

Junk.com is a leading junk removal service dedicated to making life easier for families and businesses by clearing away clutter quickly, safely, and responsibly. With a growing fleet of signature trucks and a commitment to customer service, Junk.com helps communities stay clean while recycling and donating whenever possible. For more information, visit www.Junk.com.

