Paragon Physical Therapy Recognized as Top Physical & Occupational Therapy Business of the Year for 2025

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Paragon Physical Therapy, a leader in the physical and occupational therapy sector, was recently selected as Top Business of the Year for 2025 by the International Association of Top Businesses (IAOTB),a prestigious global organization recognizing excellence and innovation across industries.This recognition highlights the leadership of Katherine Cwiklinski,Owner and Doctor of Physical Therapy, whose vision and dedication have propelled Paragon Physical Therapy to new heights in patient care, clinical excellence, and community impact.At Paragon PT, the belief is simple yet powerful: every individual deserves to live life to the fullest, free from pain and physical limitations. The team is dedicated to helping clients overcome challenges, recover from injuries, manage chronic conditions, and enhance physical performance. Their mission is to empower clients to lead active, fulfilling lives through personalized, research-based therapy services.Paragon PT offers a comprehensive range of services, including manual therapy, therapeutic exercise, sports medicine, injury prevention, and more. The practice is rooted in compassionate care and a commitment to transforming physical therapy into an empowering, results-driven experience. Their approach prioritizes effective, efficient, and high-quality treatment tailored to each individual's goals.Under Katherine's leadership, the clinic continues to lead with innovation and advanced certifications. Katherine earned her Doctorate in Physical Therapy (DPT) in 2005 from the University of Medicine and Dentistry (now Rutgers University). She brings extensive clinical experience across orthopedic, sports, and neurological disciplines. Her specialties include:• Rehabilitation for joint replacements and post-surgical patients• Stroke and neurological recovery• Manual therapy for the shoulder, hip, knee, ankle, and spine• Certified Ergonomic Assessment Specialist (CEAS) through the Back School of Atlanta• Certified in LSVT Big for Parkinson's TreatmentShe also performs ergonomic worksite evaluations for businesses, enhancing employee wellness and safety.Paragon PT's vision is to be the premier provider of physical therapy in the community, delivering compassionate, evidence-based care while fostering a culture of continuous learning and professional growth.As a result of this award, Paragon Physical Therapy will be featured in IAOTB's annual global business spotlight and honored at the IAOTP's Annual Awards Gala at the Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas this December. The event celebrates top-performing businesses that demonstrate exceptional leadership, market impact, and community involvement.Inclusion in IAOTB is a prestigious honor, with honorees selected through a rigorous evaluation process assessing professional reputation, operational success, and innovation. Only a select few businesses earn this recognition each year.Stephanie Cirami, President of IAOTP and IAOTB, shared:"IAOTB is more than just an award—it's an international network of excellence. Paragon Physical Therapy exemplifies the values we look for in a Top Business of the Year honoree, and we are proud to welcome them into our elite circle of innovators and industry leaders."For media inquiries or to learn more about Paragon Physical Therapy and its upcoming initiatives, please contact:Katherine CwiklinskiWebsite: paragonpt.net About IAOTBIAOTB, a division of the renowned International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), provides a unique and exclusive platform for distinguished companies to network, collaborate, and enhance their global visibility. Benefits for selected businesses include:• Customized Press Releases featured on major media outlets including FOX, ABC, CBS, NBC, CW, KTLA, The Times, Daily Journal, and Travel Weekly• High-Impact Video Commercials and Professional Web Design/SEO services• Showcasing on World-Famous Billboards, such as the Nasdaq Billboard in Times Square, Planet Hollywood on the Vegas Strip, and Nashville's Iconic Sign• Red Carpet Award Galas and Summer Soirees for top-tier business networkingFor more information on the International Association of Top Businesses, visit www.iaotb.com

