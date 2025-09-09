Alta Data Technologies Enhances MIL-STD-1553 Analysis with New Time View Feature

Industry Leading 1553 Analyzer 1553, 1553B USB Adapter - Industry's Most Advanced - In-Line Advanced MIL-STD-1553 Analysis

New Feature Simplifies 1553 Network Traffic Organization

We are constantly working to provide our customers with the most advanced and user-friendly 1553 tools for avionics testing and analysis.” — Harry Wild, VP of Sales

RIO RANCHO, NM, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alta Data Technologies, LLC (Alta) announces a significant update to its AltaView™ software: the new Time View feature. This graphical interface provides systems and test engineers with a more intuitive and efficient way to visualize and analyze MIL-STD- 1553 data, thereby streamlining the testing and integration process.Available in the latest version of AltaView, which is a no-cost upgrade for current customers, Time View presents 1553 bus data in a graphical, horizontal timeline that provides an at-a-glance understanding of the bus load and message timing. Message types are represented by distinct colors, allowing for rapid identification and analysis. The Time View feature integrates with AltaView’s Histogram display and Engineering Units conversion for a statistical overview of message traffic to help identify trends and anomalies."We are constantly working to provide our customers with the most advanced and user-friendly tools for 1553 avionics testing and analysis," says Harry Wild, VP of Sales for Alta. "The new Time View feature is a direct result of our commitment to innovation and our dedication to meeting the needs of the aerospace and defense industry. AltaView supports all our real-time ENET , NLINE, USB, and TBOLT product families as well as all interface cards."About Alta Data Technologies, LLCAlta is an industry-leading MIL-STD-1553 and ARINC COTS avionics interface products. Alta’s products are offered in high-density channel counts, real-time Ethernet converters, and USB and Thunderbolt™ appliances. Interface cards include boards for PCI Express, PMC, XMC, VPX, MOSA/SOSA, VME, cPCI/PXI, PXIe, Mini PCI Express, and the new M2 standard. Alta software includes AltaView 1553 analyzer with signal capture and real-time data analysis, and AltaRTVal, the industry’s leading SAE AS4111 protocol test package for 1553 systems. Learn more at www.altadt.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.