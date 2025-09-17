Mark Josephson named “Lawyer of the Year” for real estate law in Billings

Mark Josephson is an attorney with Silverman Law Office. Since its founding in 2012, Silverman Law Office has served more than 7,000 clients with services that include tax law, business law, real estate, probate, estate planning and litigation.

Mark Josephson of Silverman Law Office is 2026 “Lawyer of the Year” for real estate law in Billings, recognized by peers in The Best Lawyers in America®.

I am humbled to be included among so many talented and dedicated lawyers and to be recognized by my peers, which is one of the highest honors in the legal profession.” — Attorney Mark Josephson

BIG TIMBER, MT, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mark Josephson of Silverman Law Office has been recognized by his peers as the 2026 “Lawyer of the Year” for real estate law in Billings in the newly released edition of The Best Lawyers in America. Josephson previously received the same award in 2022.“I am humbled to be included among so many talented and dedicated lawyers and to be recognized by my peers, which is one of the highest honors in the legal profession,” Josephson said.Joel Silverman, CEO of Silverman Law Office, praised Josephson’s dedication.“Mark’s commitment to his clients and his deep knowledge of real estate law set him apart,” Silverman said. “We are proud to have him as part of our team and thrilled to see his peers recognize the exceptional work he does every day.”Josephson has practiced law since 1988, focusing on estate planning and administration, business entity planning, and real property transactions. His firm merged with Silverman Law Office in January 2025.The community is invited to a ribbon-cutting and open house in conjunction with the Sweet Grass Chamber of Commerce at 4:00 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 1, at his office at 205 Hooper St. in Big Timber. Complimentary food and drinks will be provided.Founded in 2012, Silverman Law Office has served thousands of clients from offices in Helena, Bozeman and Big Timber. The firm focuses on tax law, business and contract law, estate planning, real estate, liquor and gaming licensing, probate, civil litigation, and related areas.For more information, visit https://mttaxlaw.com or call (406) 932-5900.

