NEBO Launches Home Emergency Bundles for Everyday Preparedness

FORT WORTH, GA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NEBO, a leading innovator in portable power, lighting, and everyday carry solutions, has introduced a new lineup of Home Emergency Bundles designed to help families stay safe and prepared in the event of an unexpected emergency. From storm-related power outages to everyday household needs, these bundles combine essential gear into complete kits that provide dependable light, power, and tools, all at a great value.Home Kit #1: SUPER PREP BUNDLE ($1,174*)The ultimate home emergency kit, Super Prep Bundle, includes the power and lighting to keep your home running smoothly during extended outages.Intrepid 1000 Power Station – A powerful home backup solution for charging electronics, running appliances, and staying connected.Big Poppy Lantern/Spot – Dual-function light for area illumination or focused beams.CurvBeam 600 Headlamp – Hands-free floodlight for working in dark spaces.Ti Pocket Multi-Tool – Rugged titanium EDC tool for versatile household use.Blackout Bulb 2 Pack – Rechargeable bulbs that automatically light during outages.Plasma Lighter XRL – Windproof, rechargeable lighter built for reliability.DaVinci 5000L Flashlight – Ultra-bright handheld flashlight for long-range visibility.Bundle Value: Includes $300 in savings compared to individual product purchase.Home Kit #2: PREP BUNDLE ($499*)A versatile kit built for everyday household readiness, the PREP Bundle provides a balanced package of light, power, and essential tools.Rambler 200 Power Station – Compact power supply for small appliances and devices.Big Poppy Lantern/Spot – Dual-function light for area illumination or focused beams.CurvBeam 600 Headlamp – Hands-free floodlight for working in dark spaces.Ti Pocket Multi-Tool – Rugged titanium EDC tool for versatile household use.Blackout Bulb 2 Pack – Rechargeable bulbs that automatically light during outages.Plasma Lighter XRL – Windproof, rechargeable lighter built for reliability.DaVinci 5000L Flashlight – Ultra-bright handheld flashlight for long-range visibility.Special Offer: For a limited time, customers who purchase this bundle will get DaVinci 5000L Flashlight and CurvBeam Headlamp FREE.Home Kit #3: ESSENTIALS BUNDLE ($264*)The Essentials Bundle covers the basics for households that want reliable power and light at an accessible level.Rambler 20K Powerbank – Portable backup power for phones, tablets, and small devices.Big Poppy Lantern/Spot – Dual-function light for area illumination or focused beams.CurvBeam 600 Headlamp – Hands-free floodlight for working in dark spaces.Ti Pocket Multi-Tool – Rugged titanium EDC tool for versatile household use.Blackout Bulb 2 Pack – Rechargeable bulbs that automatically light during outages.Plasma Lighter XRL – Windproof, rechargeable lighter built for reliability.DaVinci 5000L Flashlight – Ultra-bright handheld flashlight for long-range visibility.Special Offer: For a limited time, customers who purchase this bundle will get the DaVinci 5000L Flashlight for FREE.Home Kit #4: BASIC BUNDLE ($214*)The Basic Bundle includes essential emergency items for everyday use, perfect for compact readiness.10K Powerbank IC – Portable charger for essential electronics.Mycro 550+ – Compact headlamp with hands-free lighting.Blackout Bulb 2 Pack – Rechargeable bulbs that automatically light during outages.Plasma Lighter XRL – Windproof, rechargeable lighter built for reliability.DaVinci 2000 Flashlight – Ultra-bright handheld flashlight for long-range visibility.EDC Knife – Practical everyday cutting tool.Special Offer: For a limited time, customers who purchase this bundle will get Mycro Headlamp for FREE.The NEBO Home Emergency Bundles were designed to make preparedness simple and accessible. They offer reliable gear for various scenarios, from storms and blackouts to everyday tasks. Each bundle provides trusted NEBO quality at a bundled value, ensuring households can stay powered, safe, and confident when the unexpected happens.*Bundle price reflects receiving the indicated FREE item (DaVinci flashlight or Mycro headlamp) at no cost. The Home Emergency Bundles are now available at neboready.com.For more information, visit https://neboready.com/home-kits-discount

