Fortified Equity Acquires AVID, Appoints Pete Angle as CEO to Lead Brand into Next Chapter

Fortified Equity has announced its acquisition of AVID, the Florida-based performance lifestyle brand rooted in fishing, hunting, and outdoor adventure.

FL, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fortified Equity has announced its acquisition of AVID , the Florida-based performance lifestyle brand rooted in fishing, hunting, and outdoor adventure. Alongside the acquisition, Pete Angle has been named Chief Executive Officer, bringing a fresh vision to expand the brand’s presence in the outdoor and fashion markets. Angle has been consulting as Interim President of AVID for the past two years, guiding the brand through a pivotal period of transition, growth, and positioning it for its next stage of expansion.“AVID was built on a passion for life from coast to camp, and that authenticity is what makes the brand so special,” said Angle. “Our vision is to elevate AVID as both a performance leader and a lifestyle statement, delivering innovative gear that excels in the outdoors while connecting with a broader audience that shares our love for adventure. With the support of Fortified Equity, we’re ready to take AVID into its next great chapter.”Angle, a seasoned executive in the apparel and sporting goods industries, has led growth and brand strategy for leading outdoor and lifestyle companies. At AVID, he will focus on advancing the brand’s design innovation and deepening its connection with a growing community of enthusiasts who demand gear that performs.Founded with a passion for life from coast to camp, AVID has earned a reputation for designing premium apparel that blends performance, comfort, and an authentic outdoor style. With the support of Fortified Equity, the brand is poised to broaden its reach through new product launches, expanded retail partnerships, and a robust marketing presence.“AVID sits at the unique intersection of performance and lifestyle, bringing authenticity from the outdoors into a brand that resonates far beyond the water or woods. We believe AVID has only begun to scratch the surface of its potential, and with Pete’s leadership, the brand is positioned to grow into a household name for those who live and love the outdoor lifestyle,” says Ashley Martin, a founding Fortified partner.“What drew us to AVID is the strength of its community and the authenticity behind the brand. This is more than apparel; it’s a way of life for people who value time outdoors with friends and family. We see tremendous opportunity to honor that foundation while helping AVID scale its reach and impact globally.” Allen Mescher.About Fortified Equity - Fortified Equity is a family office investment firm targeting small to mid-sized investment opportunities, providing founders and owners with tailored exit capital solutions. The firm, founded by Allen Mescher and Ashley Martin, partners with exceptional management teams and injects hands-on operational expertise to ensure sustained growth and value creation.About AVID - AVID creates premium sportswear for life on the water and in the field. With an unwavering passion for the outdoors, the brand blends innovation, authenticity, and performance to craft gear that meets the needs of sportsmen and women wherever their passion takes them.

