NEBO Introduces Roadside Emergency Bundles for Drivers and Adventurers

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NEBO, a global leader in innovative lighting and power solutions, announces the launch of two new Roadside Emergency Bundles designed to give drivers peace of mind when the unexpected strikes. Each bundle combines powerful lighting, essential tools, and dependable jump starters, ensuring motorists are prepared for roadside emergencies, whether driving a compact car, a full-size truck, or an RV.Bundle #1: Car Roadside Assist Kit – $285*The Car Roadside Assist Kit is designed for daily commuters and family vehicles. It provides reliable gear for tackling common roadside issues.Assist Air 1500XP: A compact jump starter and air compressor with USB-C charging to handle flat tires or dead batteries easily.Bando 1K Auto Work Light: A versatile magnetic light designed for under-the-hood repairs or nighttime roadside assistance.CurvBeam 600 Headlamp: Hands-free illumination with a wide flood beam for clear visibility in dark environments.Ti Pocket Multi-Tool: A rugged, titanium EDC tool designed for cutting, tightening, and tackling unexpected fixes.Special Offer: For a limited time, customers who purchase this bundle will get a free CurvBeam 600.Bundle #2: Truck/RV Roadside Assist Kit – $390*The Truck/RV Roadside Assist Kit delivers increased power and durability for those driving larger vehicles, towing trailers, or adventuring in RVs.Assist Air 2500XP: This high-capacity jump starter and air compressor is built for heavy-duty applications. It is capable of starting larger engines and inflating high-pressure tires.Bando 1K Auto Work Light: A powerful magnetic work light for roadside inspections and repairs.CurvBeam 600 Headlamp: Bright, hands-free visibility for working in the dark.Ti Pocket Multi-Tool: A compact, versatile tool for fast fixes and adjustments.Special Offer: For a limited time, customers who purchase this bundle will get a free Bando 1K Auto Work Light.Both bundles were created to make emergency preparedness affordable and straightforward. They equip drivers with professional-grade tools that provide confidence on the road. From dead batteries and flat tires to low visibility or unexpected mechanical issues, these kits deliver practical solutions that fit neatly in a trunk, truck bed, or RV storage compartment.NEBO designs its products focusing on reliability, performance, and everyday usability. These Roadside Assist Bundles reflect that commitment, giving drivers everything they need to handle common roadside problems in one convenient package, plus added value through free bonus gear.The Roadside Assist Bundles are available now at neboready.com.Car Roadside Emergency Kit – $285 (with FREE headlamp)Truck/RV Roadside Emergency Kit – $390 (with FREE work light)*Bundle price reflects receiving the indicated FREE item (CurvBeam or Bando) at no cost.For more information, visit https://neboready.com/roadside-kits-free

