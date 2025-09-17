VLink Achieves Microsoft Solutions Partner Designation for Digital & App Innovation (Azure)

VLink Expands Microsoft Partnership

SOUTH WINDSOR, CT, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VLink Inc., a global technology solutions provider, is proud to announce it has been recognized as a Microsoft Solutions Partner for Digital & App Innovation (Azure). This prestigious designation validates VLink’s proven expertise in modernizing applications, building cloud-native solutions, and driving innovation with Microsoft Azure.

By earning this recognition, VLink has demonstrated its commitment to deep technical capability, successful customer outcomes, and Microsoft’s highest standards for partner excellence.

As a Solutions Partner, VLink is uniquely positioned to help clients accelerate digital transformation, reduce risk, and capitalize on Microsoft’s funding and incentives to modernize and migrate critical applications.

“This designation reinforces our ability to deliver transformative cloud solutions that allow organizations to move beyond legacy systems and fully leverage the scalability, security, and agility of Azure,” said Tony Dillon, AVP of Solution Sales & Partnerships at VLink. “It also underscores our future-ready approach to AI, data modernization, and intelligent automation, empowering our clients to compete and innovate in today’s digital-first world.”

VLink’s certified engineers and proven architectures help customers build, run, and manage applications seamlessly across multiple clouds, on premises, and at the edge, all with the frameworks and tools of their choice.

As a Solutions Partner for Digital & App Innovation (Azure), VLink offers clients access to advanced capabilities, including:

• AI and Machine Learning on Microsoft Azure

• Build and Modernize AI Apps with Azure

• DevOps with GitHub on Azure

• Intelligent Automation

• Hybrid Cloud Infrastructure with Azure Stack HCI

• Kubernetes on Azure

• Microsoft Low-Code Application Development

• Enterprise Application Migration to Azure

This recognition firmly establishes VLink as a trusted advisor for organizations seeking to modernize their IT infrastructure and embrace the future of cloud and AI-powered applications.

For more information about VLink’s Microsoft Azure capabilities, please contact:

Tony Dillon

AVP Solution Sales & Partnerships, VLink Inc.



About VLink

VLink Inc. is a global technology services provider specializing in digital engineering, cloud modernization, AI-powered solutions, and IT talent services. Headquartered in South Windsor, CT, with global offices in India, Canada, and Indonesia, VLink empowers enterprises to innovate, scale, and thrive in a rapidly evolving digital economy.

