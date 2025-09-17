VLink Achieves Microsoft Solutions Partner Designation for Digital & App Innovation (Azure)

This designation highlights our expertise in delivering cloud solutions that enable organizations to move beyond legacy systems and unlock the scalability, security, and agility of Microsoft Azure.”
— Tony Dillon, AVP Partnership Alliance

SOUTH WINDSOR, CT, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VLink Inc., a global technology solutions provider, is proud to announce it has been recognized as a Microsoft Solutions Partner for Digital & App Innovation (Azure). This prestigious designation validates VLink’s proven expertise in modernizing applications, building cloud-native solutions, and driving innovation with Microsoft Azure.

By earning this recognition, VLink has demonstrated its commitment to deep technical capability, successful customer outcomes, and Microsoft’s highest standards for partner excellence.
As a Solutions Partner, VLink is uniquely positioned to help clients accelerate digital transformation, reduce risk, and capitalize on Microsoft’s funding and incentives to modernize and migrate critical applications.

"This designation reinforces our ability to deliver transformative cloud solutions that allow organizations to move beyond legacy systems and fully leverage the scalability, security, and agility of Azure," said Tony Dillon, AVP of Solution Sales & Partnerships at VLink. "It also underscores our future-ready approach to AI, data modernization, and intelligent automation, empowering our clients to compete and innovate in today's digital-first world."

VLink’s certified engineers and proven architectures help customers build, run, and manage applications seamlessly across multiple clouds, on premises, and at the edge, all with the frameworks and tools of their choice.

As a Solutions Partner for Digital & App Innovation (Azure), VLink offers clients access to advanced capabilities, including:
• AI and Machine Learning on Microsoft Azure
• Build and Modernize AI Apps with Azure
• DevOps with GitHub on Azure
• Intelligent Automation
• Hybrid Cloud Infrastructure with Azure Stack HCI
• Kubernetes on Azure
• Microsoft Low-Code Application Development
• Enterprise Application Migration to Azure

This recognition firmly establishes VLink as a trusted advisor for organizations seeking to modernize their IT infrastructure and embrace the future of cloud and AI-powered applications.

For more information about VLink’s Microsoft Azure capabilities, please contact:
Tony Dillon
AVP Solution Sales & Partnerships, VLink Inc.


About VLink
VLink Inc. is a global technology services provider specializing in digital engineering, cloud modernization, AI-powered solutions, and IT talent services. Headquartered in South Windsor, CT, with global offices in India, Canada, and Indonesia, VLink empowers enterprises to innovate, scale, and thrive in a rapidly evolving digital economy.

Tony Dillon
VLink Inc
+1 773-398-0061
email us here
About

VLink Inc. is a global software engineering and IT staffing partner, delivering innovative solutions with the most highly vetted expert software development teams. We leverage the latest technologies and the best IT talent to drive business growth for Fortune-500, Large and SMB clients by delivering a customized, personal approach, to ensure their unique technology needs are met. Founded in 2006, VLink takes pride in our highly revered workforce whose productivity, tech agility, and expertise produce transformative customer success stories year-after-year.

