VLink Named a 2025 Incredible Workplace™, Recognized for Culture of Inclusion, Engagement, and Well-Being

Award highlights VLink’s commitment to building a people first culture across its global workforce.

At VLink, our people are at the heart of everything we do from building technology solutions to supporting each other’s growth. This reaffirms that VLink is more than a workplace—it’s a community!” — Tanvi Mittal, HR Head, APAC Operations

GURUGRAM, HARYANA, INDIA, July 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VLink is proud to announce that it has been officially recognized as a 2025 Incredible Workplace™, a prestigious award that honors organizations fostering exceptional employee experiences and creating a culture where people feel empowered, supported, and valued.

The Incredible Workplace™ certification is awarded to companies that demonstrate a deep commitment to employee engagement, well-being, diversity, and inclusion. It recognizes organizations that not only talk about culture but live it through intentional action, empathy-driven leadership, and a focus on continuous improvement.

“This recognition is a testament to the vibrant, people-first culture we’ve built across our global offices,” said Tanvi Mittal, APAC Head of Human Resources at VLink. “At VLink, our people are at the heart of everything we do—from developing innovative technology solutions to supporting one another’s personal and professional growth. This award reaffirms what we’ve always known: VLink is more than just a workplace, it’s a community where everyone can thrive.”

Incredible Workplace evaluators examine key areas, including leadership, communication, career development, employee voice, and organizational trust. VLink stood out for its transparent leadership, inclusive work environment, global diversity initiatives, and strong focus on employee wellness.

Over the past year, VLink has continued to invest in its workforce by launching new training programs, supporting hybrid work flexibility, expanding its health and wellness offerings, and enhancing employee recognition efforts. These initiatives reflect VLink’s core belief that innovation begins with happy, motivated, and engaged teams.

This award belongs to every VLinker around the world who contributes to making VLink a workplace where people feel heard, respected, and inspired to do their best work.

In the past 2 years, VLink India has been recognized as a "Great Place to Work." This follows years of VLink's corporate office in the U.S. being named as the "Best Place to Work in Connecticut" multiple times.

Congratulations to all VLinkers—and thank you for being the heart of our incredible workplace!

