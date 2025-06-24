VLink Wins Prestigious AVA Digital Gold Award for Second Consecutive Year for “Tech Talk with VLink” Podcast

VLink Logo

Spotlighting VLink’s Ongoing Impact in Technology Conversations and Digital Media

We are thrilled to be recognized for the 2nd year. This award is a testament to our commitment to deliver insightful, engaging content that connects with both tech professionals and business leaders.” — Tracy Gardner, Host, Tech Talk with VLink

SOUTH WINDSOR, CT, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VLink Inc., a leading global software engineering and IT staffing firm headquartered in South Windsor, Connecticut, is proud to announce that its mini tech podcast, “Tech Talk with VLink,” has been honored with the AVA Digital Gold Award for the second year in a row. The award, presented by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP), recognizes outstanding achievements in audio, video, and web-based productions.

Hosted by VLink’s Global Marketing Director, Tracy Gardner—a former TV news anchor and reporter— “Tech Talk with VLink” was selected as one of the top podcasts in the country among 2,500 entries from the United States, Canada, and 30 other countries in both 2024 and 2025. The AVA Digital Awards are judged by industry professionals who seek to highlight companies and individuals whose work sets a high standard of excellence and serves as a benchmark for the industry.

“We are thrilled to be recognized for the second consecutive year,” said Tracy Gardner. “This award is a testament to our team’s commitment to delivering insightful, engaging content that connects with both tech professionals and business leaders.”

The mini technology podcast is regularly featured on VLink’s official website, LinkedIn, Spotify, YouTube, and other social media platforms, reaching a global audience.

For more information or to listen to the award-winning “Tech Talk with VLink” podcast, visit https://www.vlinkinfo.com/podcast/.

About VLink Inc.

VLink Inc. is a global powerhouse in the software engineering and IT talent industry, based in South Windsor, Connecticut. The company serves Fortune 500, large, and SMB clients with distinction and has been recognized as a “Great Place to work” since 2024 and a perennial “Best Place to Work in CT” by The Hartford Business Journal since 2012.

