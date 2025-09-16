Woodward, Inc. selects Spartanburg County to establish a new manufacturing site in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Woodward, Inc. (Woodward), a global leader in energy control solutions for aerospace and industrial markets, today announced it selects Spartanburg County to establish a new manufacturing operation in South Carolina. The nearly $200 million investment will create approximately 275 new jobs.

Founded in 1870, Woodward is a global company specializing in the design, manufacture, and service of energy conversion and control solutions for aerospace and industrial applications. The company’s products are used to increase efficiency and reliability in a range of challenging environments, including aviation, power generation, marine and on-highway transportation, and oil and gas operations.

Woodward plans to build a 300,000-square-foot precision manufacturing facility located within Smith Farms Industrial Park in Greer. The new factory will focus on the production of servo-hydraulic actuation systems used in aircraft flight control.

Operations are expected to go online in 2027. Individuals interested in joining the Woodward team should visit the company’s careers page.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits related to the project. The council also awarded a $1.75 million Closing Fund grant to Spartanburg County to assist with the costs of site preparation and building construction.

QUOTES

“The selection of Woodward to supply Airbus with spoiler actuation systems and this investment in South Carolina represent a major milestone for Woodward and our commitment to delivering leading controls solutions to our customers and creating value for our shareholders. This will be a showcase manufacturing site, much like our Rock Cut, Illinois, campus, vertically integrated, highly automated, and built on the capabilities and methodologies in operational excellence we’ve developed through our LEAP and GTF aircraft engine programs. Beyond supporting the Airbus A350, this facility positions us to extend our hydraulic flight control design and industrialization expertise to additional applications as well as other commercial aircraft manufacturers. We’re proud to bring jobs and economic opportunity to Spartanburg County as we fulfill our purpose to design and deliver energy control solutions our partners count on to power a clean future.” -Woodward, Inc. Chairman and CEO Chip Blankenship

“When global companies like Woodward, Inc. decide to invest in our state, it further solidifies South Carolina’s impressive reputation in the manufacturing industry. We look forward to creating a long-standing partnership with the company and seeing the strong impact of these approximately 275 new jobs in Spartanburg County.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“Today’s announcement by Woodward, Inc. is another major victory for the booming manufacturing industry in the Upstate and across South Carolina. We are confident our strong business climate will reinforce that Spartanburg County is the ideal location for Woodward’s new operation.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“Woodward, Inc. is a global leader whose investment in Spartanburg County will increase our presence in the aerospace industry and will provide meaningful economic-advancement opportunity for the people of our county. Recruiting these world-class companies to Spartanburg and being able to provide new jobs opportunities to our residents is what it’s all about.” -Spartanburg County Council Chairman Manning Lynch

"Congratulations to Woodward, Inc. on their decision to invest in Upstate SC. This industry leader’s choice to bring its innovations to our region validates the Upstate as a location with access to talent and market connectivity, and we’re excited to see them grow here.” -Upstate SC Alliance President and CEO John Lummus

FIVE FAST FACTS