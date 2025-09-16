Phil Wickham Announces Song of the Saints Tour with Tauren Wells and Jamie MacDonald

Phil Wickham Song of the Saints All Dates

Tickets on sale October 2nd

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fresh off of the sold out Summer Worship Nights Tour that drew more than 200,000 people across 12 cities, Phil Wickham has announced a brand-new nationwide tour, the Song of the Saints Tour. Featuring Tauren Wells with special guest Jamie MacDonald, the 24-city tour will travel across the U.S. in Spring 2026.

The announcement comes on the heels of Wickham’s brand-new album, Song of the Saints, out now. Already featuring hit singles “Homesick for Heaven” and “What An Awesome God,” the record also introduces powerful new worship anthems that are sure to become fan-favorites.

Tauren Wells joins the tour following the success of his recent collaboration with Elevation Rhythm, “Let the Church Sing,” as well as his bestselling debut book Joy Bomb, while Jamie MacDonald brings her fresh voice to the stage, with her latest release, “Left It In The River,” already resonating strongly with listeners.

“With the release of my new album, Song Of The Saints, I couldn’t wait to get dates on the calendar to sing these songs with the church,” said Wickham. “I feel a stronger stirring than I ever have before that we need to gather and raise the banner of Jesus high. There is a darkness-shaking, soul-waking, heaven-moving power in our collective song of faith. These nights are not about a show or a concert, but about the people of God shouting the praises of God in the presence of God. I am convinced we will witness eternal life-change on these nights—freedom, healing, salvation, joy, and hope—as we call on the Name above all names. Bring anyone and everyone you know who needs to know and experience the love of God in a fresh way. I can’t wait to be with you all. Much love!”

“I couldn’t be more excited for the Song of the Saints tour with Phil and Tauren,” added MacDonald. “These are two artists I’ve looked up to for a long time, so it’s extra special for me and such an honor to be a part!”

Presented by World Vision, Song of the Saints Tour will bring communities together across the country for unforgettable nights of worship. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Thursday, October 2nd, while an exclusive password protected pre-sale begins Monday, September 29th. For more information and a list of tour dates, visit philwickham.com/tour.

About Phil Wickham:

Phil Wickham is a GRAMMY® nominated, Dove Award-winning worship artist whose songs are sung in churches around the world. His 2024 album I Believe went #1 on Billboard’s Top Christian Albums chart, while House of the Lord topped Christian radio. With career hits like This Is Amazing Grace, Living Hope, and Hymn of Heaven, Wickham’s music has earned more than 2 billion U.S. streams and multiple Gold and Platinum certifications. He is also the author of the 2024 devotional I Believe.

About Tauren Wells:

Tauren Wells is a 10-time GRAMMY® nominee and multi-platinum artist with seven #1 radio hits and over 1.6 billion global streams. Known for blending gospel, pop, and R&B, Wells has collaborated with artists including H.E.R., Elevation Worship, and Lecrae. His RIAA-certified hits include Known, Hills and Valleys, and Famous For (I Believe). He and his wife also serve as co-lead pastors of Church of Whitestone in Austin, TX.

About Jamie MacDonald:

Jamie MacDonald is a Capitol Christian Music Group artist whose heartfelt songs reflect her journey of redemption and hope. Her singles A Million Chances, Desperate, and Left It In The River highlight her Gospel-inspired sound, shaped by her personal story of transformation and faith.

About TPR.:

With over 75 years of combined experience in concert and event promotion, TPR. was formed in 2024 from the three leading faith-based promotion companies: Transparent Productions, Premier Productions, and Rush Concerts. Together, TPR. is the largest promoter in the genre, promoting first-class Christian and Gospel concerts, tours, and festivals across the U.S. in churches, theaters, arenas, amphitheaters, and stadiums. TPR.’s roster also includes Anne Wilson, Brandon Lake, Cece Winans, Chris Tomlin, Dude Perfect, Elevation Worship, Forrest Frank, Gaither Vocal Band, Josiah Queen, KB, Lysa TerKeurst, MercyMe, Phil Wickham, Tauren Wells, We the Kingdom, and many more.

###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.