MercyMe Announces Wonder + Awe Tour Featuring Big Daddy Weave, Tim Timmons, and Sam Wesley

MercyMe Wonder + Awe Tour

Tickets on sale October 17th

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Multi-platinum, award-winning band MercyMe has announced their highly anticipated Wonder + Awe Tour, kicking off this spring. The 24-city tour, named after their latest album, promises powerful nights of music, worship, and community.

Bringing their signature blend of chart-topping hits and heartfelt worship, MercyMe will be joined by special guests Big Daddy Weave, longtime friend Tim Timmons, and newcomer Sam Wesley. Together, the lineup sets the stage for evenings filled with hope, inspiration, and celebrating God’s goodness that fans won’t want to miss.

“As we celebrate the release of I Can Only Imagine 2, hitting theaters on February 20, we couldn’t be more excited to hit the road for a very special spring tour and there’s no place we’d rather be than out on the road, sharing this moment with our fans,” said Bart Millard of MercyMe. “Tim Timmons and my son, Sam Wesley, play huge roles in the story behind the film, and once you’ve seen it, you’ll understand why they had to be part of this tour. And, Big Daddy Weave is finally joining us on the road! These guys are some of our dearest friends, and after years of trying to tour together, it’s finally happening. This tour is more than just music — it’s a celebration of story, friendship, and the faith that has carried us through. We’d love for you to join us. Come see us. We promise you’ll walk away changed.”

The spring tour will make stops in Greensboro, NC, Glendale, AZ, Fresno, CA, and more before its final stop in Spokane, WA on April 25th. An exclusive pre-sale begins Monday, October 13th, with tickets available to the public starting Friday, October 17th at 10am local time. To sign up for the pre-sale, click here. For the full list of dates, tickets, and more information, visit tprlive.co.

Date | City, State

March 12, 2026 | Greensboro, NC

March 13, 2026 | Fairfax, VA

March 14, 2026 | Columbia, SC

March 15, 2026 | St. Augustine, FL

March 19, 2026 | Toledo, OH

March 20, 2026 | Johnstown, PA

March 21, 2026 | Rockford, IL

March 26, 2026 | Springfield, MA

March 27, 2026 | Providence, RI

March 28, 2026 | Rochester, NY

March 29, 2026 | Bangor, ME

April 2, 2026 | Fort Wayne, IN

April 3, 2026 | Charleston, WV

April 9, 2026 | Albuquerque, NM

April 10, 2026 | Glendale, AZ

April 11, 2026 | Anaheim, CA

April 12, 2026 | Las Vegas, NV

April 16, 2026 | Oceanside, CA

April 17, 2026 | Fresno, CA

April 18, 2026 | Stockton, CA

April 19, 2026 | Ontario, CA

April 23, 2026 | Abbotsford, BC

April 24, 2026 | Everett, WA

April 25, 2026 | Spokane, WA

About MercyMe:

Since their career-defining single, “I Can Only Imagine,” MercyMe has landed nearly 30 songs at No. 1 across multiple formats, earning GRAMMY® nominations, GMA Dove Awards, K-LOVE Fan Awards, American Music Awards and a Billboard Music Award. Billboard’s Top Christian Artist of the 2000 and 2010 decades, the 10x-Platinum band has sold out Radio City Music Hall, Red Rocks Amphitheatre, and appeared on major outlets including “Good Morning America,” “TODAY,” CNN, and the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

“I Can Only Imagine” became the first Christian song to be certified Platinum and double-Platinum digitally, now 5x-Platinum and the inspiration behind a 2018 motion picture. The sequel, I Can Only Imagine 2—focused on their anthem “Even If”—releases Feb. 20, 2026, via Lionsgate. MercyMe’s 12th album, Wonder & Awe (Aug. 8, 2025), features their latest No. 1, “Oh Death.”

About TPR.:

With over 75 years of combined experience in concert and event promotion, TPR. was formed in 2024 from the three leading faith-based promotion companies: Transparent Productions, Premier Productions, and Rush Concerts. Together, TPR. is the largest promoter in the genre, promoting first-class Christian and Gospel concerts, tours, and festivals across the U.S. in churches, theaters, arenas, amphitheaters, and stadiums. TPR.’s roster also includes Anne Wilson, Brandon Lake, Cece Winans, Chris Tomlin, Dude Perfect, Elevation Worship, Forrest Frank, Gaither Vocal Band, Josiah Queen, KB, Lysa TerKeurst, MercyMe, Phil Wickham, Tauren Wells, We the Kingdom, and many more.

