Steven Curtis Chapman Announces Speechless The Tour - Live at the Ryman

Steven Curtis Chapman Live at the Ryman Auditorium

Tickets on sale September 10th

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Five-time GRAMMY® winner and the most awarded artist in Christian music history, Steven Curtis Chapman, will bring a once-in-a-lifetime event to Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium on March 23, 2026 with Speechless The Tour – Live at the Ryman.

The concert will celebrate the 25th anniversary of Chapman’s iconic, multi-platinum album Speechless, which produced an unprecedented seven #1 radio hits and remains one of the most influential projects in Christian music. For the first time ever, Chapman will perform the landmark album front to back in its entirety, backed by a full band and string section, with special guests to be announced soon.

“Ever since announcing my Speechless ’25 tour, I’ve had so many people asking if we were gonna bring the tour to my hometown of Nashville…where the Speechless album was born 25 years ago,” said Chapman. “So, I’m very excited to announce that on March 23rd, 2026, I’m bringing Speechless to the legendary Ryman Auditorium! The Ryman feels like the perfect venue… a very special and historic place to play every song from what has become a very special and historic album for me and so many. Plus I’ll be joined by my band, LaVie Quartet and several surprise guests/friends on stage to help me celebrate it! Can’t wait!”

Since its release in 1999, “Speechless” has become a defining record in Chapman’s career, featuring classics like “Dive,” “Be Still and Know,” “Fingerprints of God,” and the title track “Speechless”—songs that continue to inspire audiences worldwide. This anniversary event promises to be a powerful evening of music, memories, and celebration.

An exclusive pre-sale begins Tuesday, September 9th, with tickets available to the public starting Wednesday, September 10th at 10am local time. To sign up for the pre-sale, click here. For tickets and more information, visit tprlive.co.



About Steven Curtis Chapman:

Steven Curtis Chapman is the most awarded artist in Christian music history, with 60 GMA Dove Awards, five GRAMMY® Awards, an American Music Award, and 50 No. 1 singles. He has sold over 17 million albums, earning 10 RIAA Gold or Platinum certifications, and collaborated with artists across genres, including Amy Grant, CeCe Winans, Brad Paisley, and Rascal Flatts’ Gary LeVox. In 2024, Chapman became the first Christian artist inducted into the Grand Ole Opry and is the only Christian songwriter to receive BMI’s Icon Award. A best-selling author and passionate advocate for adoption, he and his wife Mary Beth founded Show Hope in 2003 to help restore the hope of a family to orphans worldwide.

About TPR.:

With over 75 years of combined experience in concert and event promotion, TPR. was formed in 2024 from the three leading faith-based promotion companies: Transparent Productions, Premier Productions, and Rush Concerts. Together, TPR. is the largest promoter in the genre, promoting first-class Christian and Gospel concerts, tours, and festivals across the U.S. in churches, theaters, arenas, amphitheaters, and stadiums. TPR.’s roster also includes Anne Wilson, Brandon Lake, Cece Winans, Chris Tomlin, Dude Perfect, Elevation Worship, Forrest Frank, Gaither Vocal Band, Josiah Queen, KB, Lysa TerKeurst, MercyMe, Phil Wickham, Tauren Wells, We the Kingdom, and many more.

