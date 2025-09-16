Media Advisory | September 17th Stand Up For Science Rally

Stand Up For Science Logo

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On September 17th at 8am, Stand Up for Science will bring together scientists, patients, members of Congress, advocates, and allies to rally against RFK Jr.'s "MAHA" health agenda. As NIH Director Bhattacharya delivers the keynote address at the National Health Research Forum, we will offer counter-programming outside of the event. Speakers will include representatives from health related activist groups, patients, members of Congress, and scientists.Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr's health agenda was on full display at the September 4th Senate hearing. We call on Congress to protect the public from harm, protect science from political interference, and impeach and remove Secretary Kennedy.What: Stand Up for Science is hosting a rally with scientists, advocates, and members of Congress speaking to reject the MAHA agenda and Secretary Kennedy's dark vision for American scienceWho: Colette Delawalla (Stand Up for Science, Executive Director), Simon Rosenberg (Hopium Chronicles), and other members of the health science community.Where: 1200 New York Ave NW, Washington, DC 20005When: Wednesday September 17th, 2025, 8am ESTWhy: When he nominated Bhattacharya to be NIH Director, President-elect Donald Trump said: "Together, Jay and RFK Jr. will restore the NIH to a Gold Standard of Medical Research as they examine the underlying causes of, and solutions to, America’s biggest Health challenges." At Stand Up For Science we believe that Bhattacharya and RFK Jr. are themselves the biggest health challenges to Americans.About Stand Up for Science: Stand Up for Science is a grassroots Washington, D.C. based 501(c)4 non-profit organization mobilizing the fight for science and democracy. We formed Stand Up for Science within days of executive orders breaking down federal science agencies. Weeks later, on March 7th, our first National Day of Action, we mobilized over 50,000 people at 170+ events across the world in support of science. Stand Up for Science has captured widespread national and international media attention, and federal scientists across multiple agencies (i.e., NIH, EPA and NASA) have chosen Stand Up for Science as the platform for their dissent against this administration. An opinion piece written by our founding leadership team is also available in Nature Human Behavior: “Why we organized ‘Stand Up for Science.’”###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.