University of Utah Health Opens Dedicated Clinic for Patients with Polycystic Kidney Disease (PKD)

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- University of Utah Health has opened a new specialty clinic focused exclusively on treating patients with polycystic kidney disease (PKD). PKD is a genetic condition that causes fluid-filled cysts to develop in the kidneys, often leading to kidney enlargement, pain, high blood pressure, and eventual kidney failure. The launch of the PKD Specialty Clinic was made possible in part by a generous gift from the PKD-Free Alliance , a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization committed to ending PKD and raising awareness about the disease.The opening of this clinic marks the first time the health system will have a dedicated provider specializing in PKD care, building on years of experience treating patients with the disease.PKD is one of the most common life-threatening genetic diseases, affecting an estimated 600,000 Americans. It is typically passed from parent to child, with a 50 percent chance of inheritance if one parent carries the gene mutation. While there is currently no cure, early detection and specialized management can slow disease progression, improve quality of life, and delay or prevent the need for dialysis or kidney transplantation.“Our patients living with PKD require care that is as specialized as the condition they face,” said Steve Sammons, MD, assistant professor of internal medicine in the Division of Nephrology & Hypertension and director of the PKD Clinic at University of Utah Health. “This new clinic allows us to focus more deeply on their unique needs, offering the latest treatments, family planning, genetic counseling, and nutrition support to help them manage their health. We’re proud to lead the way in both caring for patients today and working toward a healthier future for those with PKD. We appreciate and thank the PKD-Free Alliance for their support for the clinic and our initiatives.”“As part of our mission, it is critical that individuals and families impacted by this disease have access to accurate information about care and solutions that enhance generational health,” said Richard Kellner, founder of PKD-Free Alliance. “Having specialty care for PKD patients at University of Utah Health, a location that shares the goals of PKD-Free Alliance, is important and personal to me and my family. Multiple generations of our family have had to deal with the pain and heartbreak of PKD. We founded PKD-Free Alliance to create the opportunity for the entire PKD community to improve generational health. The Alliance will work alongside the doctors, experts, and staff that are part of the University of Utah's nephrology division to educate and support families. Together, we will help even more in the greater Salt Late City region and beyond.”One of the top goals will be to educate families dealing with PKD about the ways to prevent the disease from continuing in future generations. In addition to serving Utah residents, the clinic aims to be a resource for patients throughout the Mountain West region, including Montana, Nevada, and Wyoming. Plans include targeted outreach and collaboration with regional providers to improve access to specialized PKD care.For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 801-581-2772.To learn more about the PKD-Free Alliance go to pkdfree.orgAbout PKD-Free AlliancePKD Free Babies Alliance , Ltd. (PKD-Free Alliance) is a non-profit organization dedicated to ending Polycystic Kidney Disease (PKD) by using proven approaches to prevent it from being passed down to future generations. The Alliance provides qualified PKD-impacted families with resources, grants, and discounts from top fertility centers nationwide for Preimplantation Genetic Testing (PGT-M) and In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) treatments. The organization was started by Richard Kellner in 2021 in memory of his late wife who had PKD.

