Cider Category Surges, Powered by Growing Consumer Demand & Momentum from National Cider Month

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cider is experiencing a significant surge across the U.S. and Canada, fueled by rising consumer interest, strong retail performance, and product innovation. This October’s National Cider Month (NCM), founded by Schilling Cider , served as a major accelerator, amplifying a rapidly building trend and pushing cider firmly into the spotlight.Once considered a niche segment, cider has become one of the strongest growth categories within the broader beer and flavored malt beverage (FMB) segment. While many alcohol categories continue to face declining sales, cider is bucking the trend with sustained momentum and newfound cultural relevance.Recent retail data from October 2025 highlights cider’s expanding footprint:- Cider was one of only two beer segments to deliver consistent week-over-week growth throughout October.- Across Total U.S. Multi-Outlet & Convenience stores, cider sales grew 4.9%.- Cider’s share of Total U.S.Market jumped from 1.8% in September to 2.1% in October, generating more than $1 million in additional weekly sales.National Cider Month served as a catalytic moment in October, spotlighting the category on a national stage while showcasing the scale and unity of the cider community:- Over 215 cideries took part, and 220 events were held, marking a 43% rise in participation compared to 2024.- The campaign expanded internationally for the first time into Canada.- NCM received its first official government recognition, with North Carolina’s Governor proclaiming October “North Carolina Cider Month.”- Earning growing support from national organizations, including the addition of the American Cider Association.Within this momentum, Schilling Cider’s performance reflects the strength of consumer demand. The brand’s Excelsior Imperial Apple (now Climate Neutral) rose 12.3% in October, signaling brand loyalty, the power of National Cider Month, and the segment’s broad growth.Retail partners are also seeing cider’s rise firsthand. Whole Foods Market, an early supporter of NCM, reported sustained growth across its stores. “In the last year, cider has seen a +1.3% sales growth at Whole Foods Market, paired with an equally impressive +2.97% unit growth. In our stores, we are able to feature makers both big and small that are producing top-notch ciders throughout the country, which has been such a wonderful experience,” shared Samantha Fletcher, Senior Category Merchant, Adult Beverage Whole Foods Market. “For National Cider Month this year, in our stores, we featured 127 SKUs from 62 cider brands in total, 20 of which are local brands. Whole Foods Market has supported National Cider Month since the beginning, so what’s also exciting for us is that we are now seeing other retailers not only increase the number of cider options they carry, but we’re also seeing them lean into and embrace the full branding of October as National Cider Month.”National Cider Month spotlighted the momentum, but the growth and potential extend far beyond October.Cider’s surge shows no signs of slowing, and Schilling Cider is leading the movement with purpose, sustainability, and product innovation. By championing craft producers, inspiring consumers, and spearheading category-wide initiatives like National Cider Month, Schilling is solidifying its role as a driving force behind cider’s growth.To learn more about National Cider Month, visit www.nationalcidermonth.com . Explore Schilling Cider at www.schillingcider.com About Schilling CiderCrafted with passion and rooted in sustainability, Schilling Cider has redefined exceptional cider since 2013. Schilling prioritizes quality, dynamic flavors, meticulous craftsmanship, and environmental and social responsibility within the industry. They actively take steps to minimize their carbon footprint through local sourcing, environmental givebacks, and a 100% electric vehicle sales fleet. Schilling has spearheaded multiple initiatives to promote and showcase numerous cideries across the country, reflecting their dedication to lifting the cider industry as a whole.About National Cider MonthNational Cider Month, established in 2019 by Schilling Cider, is an annual celebration that takes place throughout October, highlighting hard cider, cidermakers, and the apple harvesting season. The initiative is spearheaded by Schilling Cider and is supported by several prominent retailers and cider groups. National Cider Month brings forth fresh flavors complemented by cider-focused experiences designed for both cidermakers and enjoyers to celebrate the beloved beverage and uplift the industry.

