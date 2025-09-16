Retired LAPD Lieutenant Jeff Wenninger Releases On Thin Ice: An LAPD Veteran’s Journey to Reimagine Policing

The time to Reimagine Policing™ is now. But it will take courage, accountability, and honest conversations that law enforcement has too often avoided” — Jeff Wenninger

SHELBYVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jeff Wenninger, Retired LAPD Lieutenant, Internationally Recognized Law Enforcement Expert, Author, and CEO of Law Enforcement Consultants, LLC. announces the release of his new book, On Thin Ice: An LAPD Veteran’s Journey to Reimagine Policing . Available nationwide through major retailers and online, the book confronts the most urgent challenges facing American policing and calls for accountable leadership, stronger community trust, and practical solutions that improve safety.“The time to Reimagine Policing™ is now. But it will take courage, accountability, and honest conversations that law enforcement has too often avoided,” said Wenninger. Drawing on decades of frontline service and command experience, he challenges leaders, policymakers, and citizens to engage in candid dialogue and consider solutions that are transparent, principled, and results-driven.Grounded in more than 30 years of service, including oversight of over 700 use of force cases and the examination of leadership during pivotal crises such as the Rodney King riots, the Rampart scandal, Uvalde, and the 2025 Los Angeles wildfires, On Thin Ice blends first-hand case studies with expert interviews, academic research, and historical context. Jeff Wenninger offers an unflinching look behind the badge, confronting truths many would rather ignore.The book also expands Wenninger’s work as Founder of Law Enforcement Consultants, LLC., creating new opportunities for training, consulting, and public dialogue around accountability and leadership. In the months ahead, Wenninger will continue fostering transparency and collaboration between agencies and communities, growing speaking engagements and strategic partnerships aligned with the mission of Reimagine Policing™. On Thin Ice is available now nationwide through major retailers and online.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.