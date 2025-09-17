Culinary Visionary and Humanitarian Leader Chef José Andrés to Headline Global Restaurant Leadership Conference 2025

VIP Keynote - Chef Jose Andres

BARCELONA, SPAIN, September 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global Restaurant Leadership Conference (GRLC), the premier global foodservice event, is thrilled to announce world-renowned chef and humanitarian José Andrés as the VIP Keynote Speaker for the 2025 conference, taking place November 17-19 at the W Barcelona in Spain.This exclusive appearance by José Andrés—recipient of two Michelin stars—promises to be a highlight of this premier global event for foodservice innovation, strategy, and collaboration. is credited with popularizing tapas in America with his first restaurant, Jaleo.An Unmissable Culinary IconJosé Andrés will deliver an exclusive fireside chat, sharing insights from his extraordinary journey as:• Founder of World Central Kitchen, providing meals during humanitarian crises worldwide• Creator of José Andrés Group, operating 40 restaurants across the US and beyond• Emmy Award-winning television personality and New York Times bestselling author• Founder of the Global Food Institute at George Washington University• Winner of multiple James Beard Awards and recipient of the Princess of Asturias Award for Concord"Having José Andrés join us in Barcelona represents a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for restaurant leaders to learn from one of the most influential and visionary figures in our industry," said the GRLC organizing committee. "His unique perspective on using food as a force for positive change will inspire our global audience."The Ultimate Global Restaurant ExperienceGRLC 2025 in Barcelona brings together C-suite executives from the world's leading restaurant brands and suppliers for three days of unparalleled networking and insights. Attendees will:• Connect with decision-makers from brands like Brinker International, California Pizza Kitchen, Jollibee, Shake Shack, Wendy's, and many more• Discover new solutions from innovative supplier partners• Experience the beauty of Barcelona, including exclusive guided tours of the Sagrada Familia• Participate in the Global Restaurant Leader of the Year Award ceremony on November 18Limited Space AvailableThe Global Restaurant Leadership Conference will take place November 17-19, 2025, at the W Barcelona. With José Andrés headlining this exclusive gathering, spaces are expected to fill quickly. Registration is now open. For more information and to secure your place, visit https://informaconnect.com/global-restaurant-leadership/ Don't miss this catalyst for partnership-driven growth and the opportunity to hear from one of the most influential voices in the global restaurant industry.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.