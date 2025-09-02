SoundSystem Live Redefines Real-Time Fan Audio with NanoLatency Benchmark at IBC 2025

BackBone Broadcast Stadium Logo

Backbone Broadcast and SoundSystem Live to introduce the new NanoLatency Benchmark and the future of real-time fan audio for venues, broadcasters at IBC 2025.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SoundSystem Live will make its international debut in Amsterdam at IBC 2025, introducing the NanoLatency Benchmark—a new performance target redefining real-time fan audio. Unlike legacy “Ultra-Low Latency” systems, which too often still mean delays of 1 to 10 seconds, the NanoLatency Benchmark sets the expectation at under 500 milliseconds—fast enough for live commentary to remain perfectly synchronized with the action on the field, court, or stage.At IBC, SoundSystem Live will showcase the first platform engineered to meet the NanoLatency Benchmark at scale. Demonstrations will include ADA-compliant descriptive commentary and AI-powered multilingual translations, all streamed directly to fans’ smartphones without the need for new venue hardware.“NanoLatency changes the conversation,” said Richard Cerny, CEO of Backbone Broadcast. “For too long, ‘Ultra-Low Latency’ has meant anything from half a second to five seconds. By setting a clear benchmark at sub-500ms, we’re giving venues, broadcasters, and fans a new way to measure what real-time audio should truly mean—today and in the future.”SoundSystem Live goes beyond speed. Its architecture delivers studio-quality 48 kHz audio in a mere 30 kbps signal—a benchmark of efficiency unmatched in the industry. Where others demand higher bitrates, heavy infrastructure, or compromises in fidelity, SoundSystem Live proves that premium quality and massive scale can coexist. With bonded Wi-Fi and 5G pathways, it provides redundancy and reliability, scaling effortlessly from small arenas to 100,000-seat stadiums—without the cost or risk of hardware rollouts.“Together, we’re proving that accessibility, inclusivity, and engagement can be achieved without barriers,” added Cerny. “From ADA channels to multilingual play-by-play, the NanoLatency Benchmark is about making every seat in the venue feel like a premium seat.”SoundSystem Live will be demonstrated at IBC 2025 in Amsterdam, at the Technica Del Arte Booth #7.A16 in Hall 7, September 12–15About SoundSystem Live:SoundSystem Live is a cloud-native, ultra-low latency audio platform redefining the live event experience. Built to deliver the NanoLatency Benchmark, SoundSystem Live provides ADA accessibility channels, multilingual translations, and real-time fan audio directly to smartphones, all without costly venue infrastructure. In addition to the sub-500ms NanoLatency Benchmark, SoundSystem Live delivers broadcast-grade 48 kHz audio at just 30 kbps—an efficiency milestone unmatched in the industry.About Technica Del Arte and Backbone Broadcast:Technica Del Arte and Backbone Broadcast co-developed SoundSystem Live as part of their long-standing partnership in professional audio innovation. Technica Del Arte is best known for its LUCI suite of apps, enabling high-quality live contribution and collaboration worldwide. Backbone Broadcast brings more than two decades of streaming innovation, specializing in cloud-based broadcast and syndication tools. Together, they continue to advance technologies that empower organizations to deliver more inclusive, engaging, and immersive live experiences.

