Backbone Broadcast Announces Beta Launch of Real-Time Smartphone Play-by-Play Audio via 5G/WiFi

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Backbone Broadcast, a leader in cloud-based audio technology, seeks venues and teams to participate in the official Beta launch of SoundSystem Live, the most advanced low-latency audio solution!SoundSystem Live delivers ultra-low latency event audio directly to fans’ smartphones, eliminating the need for costly infrastructure upgrades. Use it in-venue or follow your fans and team on the road- this seamless cloud experience allows you to stream everywhere.SoundSystem Live seamlessly integrates into any stadium environment, allowing up to 100,000 fans to experience crystal-clear, real-time event audio via their smartphones. Unlike traditional FM or in-house radio, this system delivers a sub-second latency feed with 48kHz fidelity, ensuring perfect sync with live action while being fully geofenced to the venue. This enables teams, leagues, and event organizers to engage fans like never before through multilingual streams, dedicated commentary channels for ADA accessibility, and more advertising opportunities."We’re inviting professional and collegiate teams, as well as stadium operators, to be among the first to experience Backbone SoundSystem Live in action," said Richard Cerny, CEO of Backbone Broadcast. "Our cloud-based, drop-in approach eliminates the need for any installation or specialized equipment, leveraging venue Wi-Fi and 5G, bonded for a seamless and scalable experience, whether at your home venue or even at away games. Beta participants will gain early access to groundbreaking technology that enhances fan engagement and revenue earning potential."Apply for the Beta Program TodayVenues, teams, and rights-holding broadcasters interested in joining the Beta program can apply today by visiting SoundSystemLive.NetAbout Backbone BroadcastBackbone Broadcast is a pioneering provider of cloud-based broadcast technology, creating fully virtualized radio and event audio solutions. With over 20 years of experience, Backbone empowers teams, venues, and broadcasters with the next-generation tools for live, real-time engagement. Its flagship SoundSystem Live platform is revolutionizing in-venue audio, offering high-fidelity, geofenced, and accessible event experiences.See Backbone SoundSystem Live at NAB 2025 – Booth #SL 8927.Join us at NAB to experience the future of in-venue audio firsthand!

