DHN Announces Winners of 3rd Annual CineHealth International Health & Wellness Film and Video Festival

Tracey Yaw - CineHealth Festival Director Selma Blair Receiving the CineHealth Lifetime Achievement Award Cinehealth Film Festival

Winners Across Six Categories Awarded During Ceremony at Fierce Pharma Week in Philadelphia, PA

Each year, I’m inspired by the powerful storytelling that brings the human side of medicine to light and bridges the gap between Hollywood and healthcare.” — Tracey Yaw - CineHealth Festival Director

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Digital Health Networks, today announced the winners of the third annual CineHealth International Health and Wellness Film and Video Festival. At an awards ceremony at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia, PA, winners took the stage on the evening of Wednesday, September 10th during Fierce Pharma Week to be honored for their work in film, episodic series, and podcasting.The festival is an international film festival focusing exclusively on health and wellness. CineHealth works to bring the community together through patient and healthcare professional engagement using innovative storytelling.The 2025 festival received entries from over 500 films from 57 countries across the globe, including the US, Iran, Japan and Sweden, among others.Winners were selected from a panel of judges that included personalities in film, life sciences and technology. The awards ceremony culminated in an award for Lifetime Achievement presented to Selma Blair for her contributions to the health and wellness community through her work in Multiple Sclerosis.The winners in the six categories include:• Feature Films: Ari – A Story of Love and Life / Credits: Director: Ricard Mamblona• Short Films: Lillian / Credits: Director: Dante Bellini• Episodic Series: Rare, Well Done / Credits: Director: Max Casanova / Agency: Avalere Health / Sponsor: argenx• Social Media Shorts: Meet Dr. Joel Bervell / Director: Joel Bervell• Podcasts: All American Ruins: Sober / Director: Blake Pfeil• Lifetime Achievement: Selma Blair / Actor & MS AdvocateCinehealth Festival Director Tracey Yaw said, “I was honored to return for the third year of this incredible festival to host and present awards to such deserving winners. Each year, I’m inspired by the powerful storytelling that brings the human side of medicine to light and bridges the gap between Hollywood and healthcare. With submissions from over 57 countries, the global reach and impact of this platform continues to grow and emphasizes how vital this platform is more than ever. A highlight of the evening was presenting the Lifetime Achievement Award to Selma Blair, whose advocacy and vulnerability reflect the spirit of the festival and bring visibility to such an important cause. I look forward to seeing the stories that next year will bring!”“Every year CineHealth grows not just in size, but in impact,” said Jon Cody, CEO of Digital Health Networks. “These health stories reflect the power of film and television to inspire, heal, and connect people across cultures and experiences. We are honored to celebrate creators who are shaping global conversations around health and wellness, and we can’t wait to see the voices and visions that emerge in next year’s festival.”Complete information and a synopsis of all Finalists and Winners can be found on the CineHealth International Health and Wellness Film and Video Festival website at: www.cine-health.com About Digital Health NetworksDigital Health Networks (DHN) is a global entertainment company dedicated to producing and distributing health and wellness stories. Through its production arm, DHN Studios, DHN produces premium video and audio health scripted and non-scripted feature and short films, episodic series, podcasts, medical animations, and other health-related content. DHN produces the annual international health and wellness film and video festival, CineHealth, attracting health storytellers from around the globe. DHN operates Medi3cina, a talent management agency for physician Key Opinion Leaders and other health care professionals. DHN’s direct-to-consumer offering DHN.TV aggregates health and wellness stories into one of the world’s leading health-focused streaming service.For Media Inquiries please contact Tracey Yaw: tracey@cine-health.com# # #

