RHONY Star Kelly Killoren Bensimon Show 'The Itch Factor' In Dev By DHN To Discuss Challenges Of Living With Psoriasis

Kelly Killoren Bensimon To Discuss “The Itch Factor” On CineHealth Panel During Fierce Pharma About Authenticity and Relatability In Healthcare Storytelling

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Digital Health Networks , a global leader in healthcare-focused original content production and OTT streaming, announced today that it is developing “The Itch Factor” starring Kelly Killoren Bensimon a RHONY OG and star of RHONY Legacy.“The Itch Factor” will be a fearless, first-person docu-series following Kelly Killoren Bensimon — Real Housewives New York OG, Supermodel, bestselling author, and iheart radio I DO PART 2 podcast host — as she reveals the chronic illness she’s kept hidden her entire life: psoriasis.Long before global modeling advertising campaigns, reality TV and red carpets, Bensimon’s battle began as a child. With lesions across her hands and scalp, dandruff coating her shoulders “like leprosy,” and the sting of chlorine against inflamed skin, she was prescribed tanning beds and heavy medications at just 13. Pigmentation issues followed her into young adulthood.Today, with psoriasis visibly affecting her face, eyebrow line, and scalp, she’s still criticized for wearing her hair down—even while jogging. This series is her answer to that criticism: a visual unmasking and a reclamation of self.The show is being developed as a first look opportunity for sponsors of NBC Universal’s Care Collective platform which is a partnership with Digital Health Networks.Kelly will be speaking publicly about the show’s development during the CineHealth International Health and Wellness Film Festival panel called “It's Just Not Me It's We: Authenticity and Relatability in Healthcare Storytelling” in Philadelphia, PA on September 9, 2025 as part of Fierce Pharma Week from Questex. She will be speaking alongside Peter Dannenfelser, Director of Omnichannel Orchestration for Sanofi Pharmaceuticals, and Manu Singh, Chief Data and Innovation Officer of National CineMedia. The panel will be hosted by Tracey Yaw, CineHealth Festival Director and Director of Media Business Affairs for Avalere Health.Fierce Pharma Week is a leading event for the life sciences community, dedicated to advancing pharma marketing innovation. It is an immersive, informative, and thought-provoking event featuring top-tier keynote speakers, insightful case studies, engaging panel discussions, and much more. It is organized by the Fierce Pharma editorial and conference teams at Fierce Pharma, part of Questex.“At Digital Health Networks, we believe that in every health story is a human-interest story. Kelly’s courage in sharing her journey with psoriasis turns The Itch Factor into a powerful story of resilience and hope that will resonate with the millions of people suffering from chronic conditions in silence.” Said Jon Cody, CEO of Digital Health Networks.“We’re thrilled to have Kelly take part in this year’s Fierce Pharma Week event to share her experiences and show others who struggle with these issues that they are not alone.” said Jennifer Woods, Vice President, Fierce Life Sciences Events, Questex.Registration to attend the event can be reached on the CINEHEALTH website at www.cine-health.com About Digital Health NetworksDigital Health Networks (DHN) is a global entertainment company dedicated to producing and distributing health and wellness stories. Through its production arm, DHN Studios, DHN produces premium video and audio health scripted and non-scripted feature and short films, episodic series, podcasts, medical animations, and other health-related content. DHN produces the annual international health and wellness film and video festival, CineHealth, attracting health storytellers from around the globe. DHN operates Medi3cina, a talent management agency for physician Key Opinion Leaders and other health care professionals. DHN’s direct-to-consumer offering DHN.TV aggregates health and wellness stories into one of the world’s leading health-focused streaming service.About Kelly Killoren BensimonKelly Killoren Bensimon is an American Icon and tastemaker born in Rockford, Illinois. She is a Supermodel, Author, Editor, Television Personality, and Spokesperson. Bensimon began modeling at an early age, appearing in Elle, Shape, Playboy, to name a few and other international fashion publications. After attending Trinity College, she earned a B.A. from Columbia University and an MBA from Northeastern University and was accepted to NYU Stern’s Executive MBA program in Real Estate & Fashion.She has authored seven books, including The Bikini Book, American Style with Anna Wintour, In the Spirit of the Hamptons with publisher Assouline, I can Make You H.O.T. (Healthy Options Today) and two novels with Simon & Schuster. She launched Gotham Magazine as Fashion & Accessories Director and later founded and was named Editor of Elle Accessories. From 2009 to 2011, she starred on The Real Housewives of New York and returned to reality TV in 2023 with The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, still streaming in 2025 on Peacock. She is also co-host of iHeartRadio’s podcast IDO PART2 with Jennie Garth, Jana Kramer, Amy Robach, and T.J. Holmes with a following of 1.5 million subscribers.A celebrated spokesperson, brand ambassador, and lifestyle entrepreneur, Bensimon has partnerships across fashion, wellness, and hospitality, and a digital following of over 3 million.Committed to philanthropy, she supports organizations including Animal Haven, Garden of Dreams, Food Bank for NYC, Generosity Water, and The Costume Institute. Fluent in French and an avid equestrian, she is a single mother of two daughters, living in New York City with their dog, Tarzan.For Media Inquiries please contact Tracey Yaw, Festival Director, CineHealth:tracey@cine-health.com# # #

