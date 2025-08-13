Digital Health Networks Announces Finalists of 3rd Annual CineHealth Film and Video Festival

Cinehealth Film Festival

Winners Across Five Categories to Be Awarded During Ceremony at Fierce Pharma Week in Philadelphia, PA on September 10th

Our CineHealth finalists are a testament to the fact that in every health story, we find related human-interest stories...” — Jon Cody, CEO of DHN

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Digital Health Networks , today announced the finalists in the third annual CineHealth International Health and Wellness Film and Video Festival. At the awards ceremony in Philadelphia, PA, winners will be honored on the evening of Wednesday, September 10th during Fierce Pharma Week for their work in film, video and podcasting.This year's awards ceremony will take place in conjunction with the Fierce Pharma Awards during Questex’s Fierce Pharma Week, a premier gathering for the life sciences community that spotlights innovation in pharma marketing. Red carpet arrivals begin at 6:45 p.m., with the program starting at 7:00 p.m. More information is available at www.cine-health.com The festival is an international film festival focusing exclusively on health and wellness. CINEHEALTH works to bring the community together through patient and HCP engagement using innovative storytelling.The 2025 festival received over 500 films from over 60 countries across the globe, including Iran, US, Japan and Spain, among others.The finalists in the five categories include:Feature Films:ARI - A Story of Love and Life (Spain)Director: Ricard MamblonaCompromised: Life Without Immunity (US)Director: Zach MooreCracking the Code: Phil Sharp and the Biotech Revolution (US)Director: Bill HaneyReal Lives: Cancer Stories of Indigenous People (US)Directors: James Haenes, Christopher Hoerdemann, Kristina MartleSHUFFLE (US)Director: Benjamin Flaherty_______________Short Films:Finding Vision with Jacque Duncan (US)Directors: Rozanne Oriella, Tim KerrLife Support (US)Director: Jamon TolbertLILIAN (US)Director: Dante BelliniRecovery Ride (US)Director: Jim AikmanSteps Ahead (US)Director: Matthew Ramsaur_______________Episodic Series:MG Let’s Cook (US)Director: Thom AnthonyRare. Well Done (US)Director: Max CasanovaThe Chain: Healthcare (US)Director: Dave WarrenThe Doctor Is In (US)Director: Dr. Joel BervelleThe Search for Instagram’s Worst Con Artist (US)Directors: Chelsea Randall_______________Social Media Shorts:HAPPY TAPE (Iran)Director: Arshia ZeinaliInvisalignxBay FC: Legends of Confidence (US)Director: Marlee LearnerMeet Dr. Joel Bervell (US)Director: Joel BervellMy Name's Arrow. I'm a Service Dog (US)Director: Chase TinnonSigns You May Have Cancer (US)Director: Dr. Tim Tiutan_______________Podcasts:All-American Ruins: Sober (US)Director: Blake PfeilHalteres Present (US)Director: Vinnie UrdeaStronger After Stroke (US)Director: Rosa HartThe TMI Project Story Hour: Tina the Tampon Lady (US)Authors: Eva Tenuto, Raine Grayson, Blake PfeilUntold Stories: Life With a Severe Autoimmune Condition (US)Producers: Debra Garrett, Ciara Kaiser_______________Cinehealth Festival Director Tracey Yaw said, “I'm thrilled to see such a strong turnout of entries this year, filled with incredible, heartfelt, and thought-provoking content! Congratulations to all the finalists for their outstanding contributions to the health and wellness community. I'm continually inspired by the power of storytelling—how one person's journey can create meaningful connections and impact countless lives.”"Our CineHealth finalists are a testament to the fact that in every health story, we find related human-interest stories," said Jon Cody, CEO of DHN. "Whether it is through DHN's film and TV production capabilities, our unparalleled access to health talent and storytellers, or our distribution relationships with the world's leading media companies, it is our mission to bring these health stories to life. We offer congratulations to our CineHealth finalists and gratitude to our partners at Fierce Pharma for showcasing the best health stories the globe has to offer."Complete information and a synopsis of all Official Selections and Winners can be found on the 2025 Cinehealth International Health and Wellness Film and Video Festival website at: www.cine-health.com About Digital Health NetworksFounded in 2018 and made up of key executives from the film, television, agency, medical profession, and pharmaceutical media industries, Digital Health Networks focuses on important consumer health verticals such as cancer, diabetes, chronic pain, autism, healthy ageing, and many others. The network provides inspirational content and human stories that allow people to have an emotional and personal connection while providing educational resources about their conditions.DHN features thousands of hours of streaming content across its channel portfolio and operates a genre-based studio that produces and distributes original feature films, television series, and live events targeting healthcare communities across the globe. www.dhn.tv For Media Inquiries please contact Tracey Yaw, Festival Director, CineHealth:tracey@cine-health.com# # #

