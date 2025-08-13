Digital Health Networks Announces Finalists of 3rd Annual CineHealth Film and Video Festival
Winners Across Five Categories to Be Awarded During Ceremony at Fierce Pharma Week in Philadelphia, PA on September 10th
This year's awards ceremony will take place in conjunction with the Fierce Pharma Awards during Questex’s Fierce Pharma Week, a premier gathering for the life sciences community that spotlights innovation in pharma marketing. Red carpet arrivals begin at 6:45 p.m., with the program starting at 7:00 p.m. More information is available at www.cine-health.com.
The festival is an international film festival focusing exclusively on health and wellness. CINEHEALTH works to bring the community together through patient and HCP engagement using innovative storytelling.
The 2025 festival received over 500 films from over 60 countries across the globe, including Iran, US, Japan and Spain, among others.
The finalists in the five categories include:
Feature Films:
ARI - A Story of Love and Life (Spain)
Director: Ricard Mamblona
Compromised: Life Without Immunity (US)
Director: Zach Moore
Cracking the Code: Phil Sharp and the Biotech Revolution (US)
Director: Bill Haney
Real Lives: Cancer Stories of Indigenous People (US)
Directors: James Haenes, Christopher Hoerdemann, Kristina Martle
SHUFFLE (US)
Director: Benjamin Flaherty
_______________
Short Films:
Finding Vision with Jacque Duncan (US)
Directors: Rozanne Oriella, Tim Kerr
Life Support (US)
Director: Jamon Tolbert
LILIAN (US)
Director: Dante Bellini
Recovery Ride (US)
Director: Jim Aikman
Steps Ahead (US)
Director: Matthew Ramsaur
_______________
Episodic Series:
MG Let’s Cook (US)
Director: Thom Anthony
Rare. Well Done (US)
Director: Max Casanova
The Chain: Healthcare (US)
Director: Dave Warren
The Doctor Is In (US)
Director: Dr. Joel Bervelle
The Search for Instagram’s Worst Con Artist (US)
Directors: Chelsea Randall
_______________
Social Media Shorts:
HAPPY TAPE (Iran)
Director: Arshia Zeinali
Invisalign®xBay FC: Legends of Confidence (US)
Director: Marlee Learner
Meet Dr. Joel Bervell (US)
Director: Joel Bervell
My Name's Arrow. I'm a Service Dog (US)
Director: Chase Tinnon
Signs You May Have Cancer (US)
Director: Dr. Tim Tiutan
_______________
Podcasts:
All-American Ruins: Sober (US)
Director: Blake Pfeil
Halteres Present (US)
Director: Vinnie Urdea
Stronger After Stroke (US)
Director: Rosa Hart
The TMI Project Story Hour: Tina the Tampon Lady (US)
Authors: Eva Tenuto, Raine Grayson, Blake Pfeil
Untold Stories: Life With a Severe Autoimmune Condition (US)
Producers: Debra Garrett, Ciara Kaiser
_______________
Cinehealth Festival Director Tracey Yaw said, “I'm thrilled to see such a strong turnout of entries this year, filled with incredible, heartfelt, and thought-provoking content! Congratulations to all the finalists for their outstanding contributions to the health and wellness community. I'm continually inspired by the power of storytelling—how one person's journey can create meaningful connections and impact countless lives.”
"Our CineHealth finalists are a testament to the fact that in every health story, we find related human-interest stories," said Jon Cody, CEO of DHN. "Whether it is through DHN's film and TV production capabilities, our unparalleled access to health talent and storytellers, or our distribution relationships with the world's leading media companies, it is our mission to bring these health stories to life. We offer congratulations to our CineHealth finalists and gratitude to our partners at Fierce Pharma for showcasing the best health stories the globe has to offer."
Complete information and a synopsis of all Official Selections and Winners can be found on the 2025 Cinehealth International Health and Wellness Film and Video Festival website at: www.cine-health.com .
About Digital Health Networks
Founded in 2018 and made up of key executives from the film, television, agency, medical profession, and pharmaceutical media industries, Digital Health Networks focuses on important consumer health verticals such as cancer, diabetes, chronic pain, autism, healthy ageing, and many others. The network provides inspirational content and human stories that allow people to have an emotional and personal connection while providing educational resources about their conditions.
DHN features thousands of hours of streaming content across its channel portfolio and operates a genre-based studio that produces and distributes original feature films, television series, and live events targeting healthcare communities across the globe. www.dhn.tv
