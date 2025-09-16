Fenc Thermobionic by Far Eastern New Century Corporation Wins Platinum in A' Textile Industry Awards

Fenc Thermobionic

Innovative Bionic Knitting Fabric Combines Sustainability and Advanced Thermoregulation, Earning Prestigious Recognition

COMO, CO, ITALY, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected recognition in the design industry, has announced Far Eastern New Century Corporation 's "Fenc Thermobionic" as the Platinum winner in the Textile , Fabric, Textures, Patterns and Cloth Design category. This prestigious accolade acknowledges the outstanding innovation, sustainability, and functionality of Fenc Thermobionic, solidifying its position as a groundbreaking design in the textile industry.Fenc Thermobionic's recognition holds significant relevance for the textile industry and its consumers. By combining advanced thermoregulation with eco-friendly materials, this innovative fabric addresses the growing demand for sustainable yet high-performance textiles. Its unique features not only benefit the wearer but also contribute to the advancement of industry standards and practices, setting a new benchmark for the future of textile design.What sets Fenc Thermobionic apart is its ingenious integration of biomimicry and sustainable production. Inspired by the adaptive heat regulation of hummingbirds, the fabric utilizes advanced knitting technology to intelligently stabilize body temperature. The design replicates the flow of air from wingbeats and the iridescent structural colors of hummingbird feathers, resulting in a striking and highly functional fabric that seamlessly transitions from activity to rest.The Platinum A' Design Award serves as a testament to Far Eastern New Century Corporation's commitment to innovation and sustainability. This recognition is expected to inspire future designs within the company and influence industry standards, fostering a greater emphasis on eco-friendly materials and advanced functionality. The award motivates the brand's team to continue pushing the boundaries of textile design, striving for excellence and positive impact on both the industry and society as a whole.Fenc Thermobionic was designed by a talented team at Far Eastern New Century Corporation, including Judy Lee, Ken Hsien, and Yuan Lung Kao. Their expertise and dedication were instrumental in bringing this innovative fabric to life.Interested parties may learn more about Fenc Thermobionic and its award-winning design at:About Far Eastern New Century CorporationFar Eastern New Century Corporation (FENC), headquartered in Taiwan, is a global leader in polyester and textiles with a fully integrated supply chain. By controlling production from key raw materials like PTA, polyester chips, fibers and filament to products, FENC ensures quality, efficiency, and quick market adaptation. The company also operates its own knitting, dyeing, and garment production factories. FENC leads in sustainability with its TOPGREENrecycled polyester and maintains a strong global presence across Asia, North America, and Europe, enhancing resilience and customization.About Platinum A' Design AwardThe Platinum A' Design Award recognizes designs that exemplify remarkable innovation and societal impact. Recipients are celebrated for their role in shaping the aesthetics and trends of our time, contributing to the enhancement of quality of life and sustainable development. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel based on pre-established evaluation criteria, ensuring only the most exceptional designs in the Textile, Fabric, Textures, Patterns and Cloth Design category are honored.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition organized annually since 2008. Open to entries from all industries and countries, the award aims to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society. Through a rigorous blind peer-review process by an influential expert jury panel, the A' Design Award celebrates pioneering designs that drive inspiration and advancement. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at:

