Tri Ningsih Featured in Best-Selling Book EmpowerHER

., CANADA, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Queenie Effect Publishing proudly features Tri Ningsih in the international best-selling anthology EmpowerHER, now available on Amazon: https://a.co/d/3pgcK3y . EmpowerHER reached #1 best seller in 13 categories. This inspiring collection highlights women who have chosen to heal, grow, and step into their power, creating lives filled with strength, clarity, and purpose.Tri’s chapter is a powerful and heartfelt contribution to EmpowerHER. Sharing her experiences of grief, betrayal, and loss, she describes how she transformed her deepest pain into her greatest purpose. “I chose to become an author to give voice to my experiences, to transform my past pain into purpose, and to leave a legacy that outlives me,” Tri explains. “Writing has given me healing, self-discovery, and the chance to inspire others who may be walking a similar path.”For Tri, becoming a best-selling author is both validating and transformative. “It is a mix of emotions; excitement, pride, and gratitude,” she says. “Something I once carried only in my heart is now in the hands of readers all over the world. Knowing my story is making an impact is the most fulfilling part of all.”Her story in EmpowerHER serves as a roadmap for women navigating grief or heartbreak. “My journey has taught me that no wound is too deep, no setback is final, and no dream is too distant,” Tri shares. “Through intentional healing, renewed faith, and self-trust, we can rise stronger and wiser.”Tri’s mission is brought to life through her Healing, Elevating, and Rising (HER) Mastery coaching program. Designed for women ready to reclaim their power after loss, betrayal, or grief, the program blends practical tools with spiritual wisdom. Participants learn to release the weight of the past, embrace clarity, and build confidence in an aligned, purposeful life. The program also offers the support of a compassionate mentor and a community of women who uplift and empower one another.“This isn’t about just ‘moving on,’” Tri explains. “It’s about rising higher, becoming deeply connected to your purpose, and stepping into the life you were always meant to live.”Her message for women who want to become EmpowerHER is simple yet profound: “Always act in alignment with your truth. Share your story to inspire others, because in doing so, you strengthen your own confidence and reclaim your power.”Tri hopes her chapter will encourage women to embrace their voices and believe in their ability to transform. “If my story shows even one woman that she can rise after everything she has faced, then sharing it has been worth it,” she says.For more information about Tri Ningsih and her HER Mastery coaching program, please contact her via email at tri@her-mastery.com

