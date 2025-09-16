Anel Reyna Featured in Best-Selling Book EmpowerHER

Anel Reyna

Personal Stylist and Confidence Mentor Helps Women Reclaim Identity and Rise Boldly Into Their Next Chapter

., TX, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Queenie Effect Publishing proudly highlights Anel Reyna in the international best-selling anthology EmpowerHER, now available on Amazon: https://a.co/d/3pgcK3y . EmpowerHER reached #1 best seller in 13 categories. The book unites powerful stories from women around the world who have embraced courage, pursued growth, and stepped fully into their potential.Anel’s chapter is a deeply moving contribution to EmpowerHER. She shares her journey of self-discovery, faith, and reinvention, written not only for herself but for women who feel they have lost pieces of their identity while doing all the “right” things. Through her story, Anel honors the girl she once was, the woman she has become, and the Queen she is still stepping into.“I knew I had a story that needed to be shared, not just for me but for the women who have wondered if they’ve lost themselves,” Anel explains. “Writing for EmpowerHER was a way to connect, to heal, and to inspire. It’s confirmation that when you say yes to your calling, no matter how vulnerable or unexpected, God meets you with more than you asked for.”For Anel, becoming a best-selling author feels surreal. She did not write to chase recognition, but to connect with women who may be hiding behind oversized clothes, busy schedules, or a loss of self-confidence. Her chapter serves as both a wake-up call and an invitation for women to reclaim their presence, starting with how they show up.“My story is about reclaiming identity and recognizing value, beginning with style,” Anel says. “Style isn’t shallow. It is tied to self-respect, presence, and even healing. When you begin dressing like the woman you are becoming, everything shifts. Confidence returns, energy rises, and your business, relationships, and leadership all transform.”Through her work, Anel helps women style for their next season of purpose, whether that means stepping into leadership, scaling a business, or preparing for a new chapter in life. She guides clients through a personalized process of discovering their power colors, aligning their wardrobe with their silhouette and essence, and creating a style that reflects their future self.“Women are visionaries, leaders, mothers, and change-makers,” Anel explains. “When a woman rises in confidence and clarity, her entire world shifts, and so does the world around her. My mission is to help her rise through style so she can walk boldly in her God-given calling.”Anel encourages women to dream again, not just safe dreams but bold ones. Her advice to women who want to become EmpowerHER is simple yet transformational: “Envision her daily. Ask yourself what your next-level self would wear, how she would speak, and what she would choose. Then take one small step toward her. It starts with what you wear, and from there, everything changes.”For more information about Anel Reyna and her work as a Personal Stylist and Confidence Mentor, please connect with her on LinkedIn

