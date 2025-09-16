Amanda Coleman Featured in Best-Selling Book EmpowerHER

Amanda Coleman

Business Mentor Inspires Women to Create a Life of Choice and True Freedom

., NE, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Queenie Effect Publishing proudly highlights Amanda Coleman in the international best-selling anthology EmpowerHER, now available on Amazon: https://a.co/d/3pgcK3y . EmpowerHER reached #1 best seller in 13 categories. The book shares the transformative stories of women who have embraced courage, taken bold steps, and built lives filled with purpose and possibility.Amanda’s chapter is a powerful contribution to EmpowerHER. As a mother and business mentor, she shares how becoming a parent changed her perspective on success and life balance. For years, Amanda believed she had to follow the traditional path of working long hours, earning degrees, and saving for retirement. Once she had children, she realized she wanted more presence with them and knew her job would not allow her to live that reality. This turning point inspired her to make the bold decision to build a business and life on her own terms.“I wanted to become an author in EmpowerHER because my story is not just about building a business, it is about building a life of choice,” Amanda explains. “I know there are other women, especially moms, who feel the same way. I wanted to share that it is possible and absolutely worth pursuing.”Becoming a best-selling author has been both exciting and humbling for Amanda. “This accomplishment means my message is reaching more women than I could have ever imagined. It gives me the opportunity to connect with women who desire more freedom and alignment in their lives, and to show them how choosing a different path can lead to the life they truly want.”Amanda’s mission is to help women build premium wellness businesses that create lives of choice, giving them the ability to control their own time and finances. She believes that women need to understand how valuable their time is, and that achieving financial success is possible with the right mindset, skills, and mentorship. Her goal is to help women align their work with their values so they can live fully present while creating generational impact, wealth, and true freedom.“You will never feel ready and there is no perfect time,” Amanda advises. “You can start small. You can start without knowing everything. You can even start messy. The most important step is to say yes to yourself and take action. Time is the most valuable currency we have, and you cannot afford to wait.”Amanda’s story in EmpowerHER is a reminder that women do not need to give up the lives they have built to create something new. Instead, they can expand into a life filled with more time, freedom, and choice. Her message is clear: transformation happens when women choose courage over comfort and commit to walking into the unknown with determination and support.For more information about Amanda Coleman and her work as a Business Mentor, please connect with her on Facebook , or contact her via email at enagic.acoleman@gmail.com.

