Alex Llorens Featured in Best-Selling Book EmpowerHER

., TX, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Queenie Effect Publishing proudly highlights Alex Llorens in the international best-selling anthology EmpowerHER, now available on Amazon: https://a.co/d/3pgcK3y . EmpowerHER reached #1 best seller in 13 categories. The book brings together the transformative stories of women who have overcome challenges and embraced their true potential, inspiring a global audience to break barriers and take bold action.Alex’s chapter is a compelling addition to EmpowerHER. As a wife, mother of three, and successful entrepreneur, Alex shares how she broke free from a cycle of living paycheck to paycheck by taking a leap of faith into building her own business. When both she and her husband faced career transitions at the same time, the challenges they endured became the catalyst for her to take charge of her life and her future.“I had to let fear take a seat in the corner so I could move forward,” Alex explains. “Once I started my business, I felt a freedom I had never experienced before. Being invited to write for EmpowerHER gave me the opportunity to reach women around the world and show them what is possible when you believe in yourself.”Becoming a best-selling author has been a surreal and rewarding experience for Alex. “It feels like I am watching a whole new version of myself unfold, one that I never even imagined before. Writing my chapter took the fire I already had for helping women and made it explode. Now, I feel unstoppable.”Through her work, Alex mentors ambitious women, guiding them through a proven high-ticket sales system designed to deliver fast, real-world results. Unlike traditional training, Alex partners with her clients directly, closing their first sales for them so they can step into business ownership with confidence and momentum.“My mission is to empower women who feel stuck in a comfortable but unfulfilling cycle,” Alex says. “They are already investing so much into jobs that drain their time and energy. I want them to see that the most valuable investment is the one they make in themselves. With the right mentorship and roadmap, success is not only achievable, it is simple.”Alex hopes her story will inspire women to step boldly into their power. “Six months from now, you can either have 182 days of excuses or six months of progress. I chose progress, and I am here to help other women do the same. To be EmpowerHER is to believe bigger, break limits, and boldly take action.”EmpowerHER continues to reach readers around the world, cementing its place as a best-seller and reminding women everywhere that the key to change begins with courage and self-belief.For more information about Alex Llorens and her mentorship programs, please connect with her on Facebook , Instagram at @itsalexllorens , or via email at alexllorens@yahoo.com.

