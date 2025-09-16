Susan Kommor Featured in Best-Selling Book EmpowerHER

Susan Kommor

Certified Divorce Coach® Guides Women to Thrive as Head of Household and CEO of Their Lives

., KY, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Queenie Effect Publishing proudly features Susan Kommor in the international best-selling anthology EmpowerHER, now available on Amazon: https://a.co/d/3pgcK3y . EmpowerHER reached #1 best seller in 13 categories. This collection brings together the stories of women who have turned challenges into stepping stones for empowerment, resilience, and new beginnings.Susan’s chapter is a heartfelt contribution to EmpowerHER. She shares her journey through the overwhelming process of divorce, describing the grief, paperwork, and loss of identity that often accompany it. “My chapter is my way of reaching out to the woman who feels paralyzed in that moment; afraid, unsure, and exhausted,” Susan explains. “I want her to know that she’s not alone, and that there is a path forward. Your life after divorce isn’t the end of your story, it’s the sequel, and it can be the most powerful one yet.”For Susan, becoming a best-selling author is both humbling and exhilarating. “It’s not just about the title,” she says. “It’s about knowing that my words are reaching women across the world who need encouragement and guidance. Every time my story touches another woman, that’s the true measure of success, not the recognition, but the transformation it inspires.”As a three-time best-selling author and Certified Divorce Coach, Susan’s story continues to evolve with each book. Her mission is to remind women that life after divorce is not a single moment of reinvention, but an ongoing transformation. “My story shows that women are not defined by their circumstances, but by how they choose to rise from them,” she says.Through her program, HERHousehold Coaching, Susan helps recently divorced single moms step into their role as Head of Household with confidence, clarity, and strength. She guides women in mastering emotional resilience, rebuilding financial stability, and creating healthy routines for themselves and their children. By blending coaching with financial and legal resources, she empowers women to transform heartbreak into healing, and healing into thriving new chapters filled with purpose and hope.“I want women to know that no matter what plot twists life gives them, they hold the pen to their own story,” Susan emphasizes. “Divorce is not the end of your story, it’s a turning point. It’s the moment you begin writing a new chapter, one where you are in charge of the narrative.”Her advice for women who want to become EmpowerHER is practical and encouraging: “Start from where you are. Don’t wait for the perfect moment or feel like you’re starting over. It’s not about going back. It’s about moving forward, one small, brave step at a time.”For more information about Susan Kommor and her work as a Certified Divorce Coachand Mentor, please visit www.susankommor.com , join her Facebook Group: HERHousehold Circle, connect with her on Instagram , or reach out via email at susan@susankommor.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.