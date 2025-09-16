Norfolk Southern Grants $100,000 to Atlanta Community Food Bank

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Atlanta Community Food Bank , the central hub in the fight against hunger in Atlanta and North Georgia, is proud to announce receipt of a $100,000 grant from Norfolk Southern through its Thriving Communities Grant Program. Launched in 2023, Norfolk Southern's open-application grant programs are designed to support organizations working to create a lasting impact in the areas of safety, sustainability, workforce development, and community resilience.This funding will support the Food Bank’s school pantry program, which provides an easily accessible source of nutritious food to low-income students and their families throughout the school year. The program serves families in schools throughout the Food Bank’s 29-county service area, targeting schools where 50% or more students are eligible for free or reduced-price meals in the National School Lunch program.Norfolk Southern is a longstanding partner of the Food Bank and their support for this program will have an immediate, measurable impact in the lives of children.“More than 1 in 6 children in the Food Bank’s service area face hunger, and we know that when children are hungry, they have a harder time focusing on school,” said Kyle Waide , President and CEO of the Atlanta Community Food Bank. “We are grateful to Norfolk Southern for helping to fund the vital programs that enable us to provide food to children and their families, ensuring they are able to thrive and pursue their aspirations.”Additionally, as part of the company's commitment to support the communities it serves, Norfolk Southern employees dedicated over 200 hours of their time to the Food Bank during Fiscal Year 2025 by sorting food and packing boxes to be distributed to individuals and families in need.“Thriving communities begin with access to essential resources. Supporting the Atlanta Community Food Bank’s school pantry program helps children and families build a stronger, healthier future,” said Kristin Wong, Director of the Norfolk Southern Foundation & Community Impact.Support from partners like Norfolk Southern ensures that the Food Bank can serve hundreds of thousands of families a year and connect them with the food and resources they need; not only to survive day to day, but also to allow them to build stability in their lives.About Atlanta Community Food BankThe Atlanta Community Food Bank works to end hunger with the food, people, and big ideas needed to ensure our neighbors have the nourishment to lead healthy and productive lives. Far too many people in our own community experience hunger every day. Through more than 700 community-based, nonprofit partners in 29 counties, we help thousands of families, children, and seniors get healthy food every year. Our goal is that all hungry people across metro Atlanta and north Georgia will have access to the nutritious meals they need when they need them. It takes the power of our whole community to make that possible. In 2023, the Atlanta Community Food Bank distributed its one billionth meal. Join us at ACFB.org.About Norfolk SouthernSince 1827, Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) and its predecessor companies have safely moved the goods and materials that drive the U.S. economy. Today, it operates a 22-state freight transportation network. Committed to furthering sustainability, Norfolk Southern helps itscustomers avoid approximately 15 million tons of yearly carbon emissions by shipping via rail. Its dedicated team members deliver approximately 7 million carloads annually, from agriculture to consumer goods. Norfolk Southern also has the most extensive intermodal network in the eastern U.S. It serves a majority of the country's population and manufacturing base, with connections to every major container port on the Atlantic coast as well as major ports across the Gulf Coast and Great Lakes. Learn more by visiting www.NorfolkSouthern.com

