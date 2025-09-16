Michelle Carter Featured in Best-Selling Book EmpowerHER

Michelle Carter

Leadership Coach and Mentor Inspires Nurse Leaders to Overcome Struggles and Lead with Excellence

., PA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Queenie Effect Publishing proudly features Michelle Carter in the international best-selling anthology EmpowerHER, now available on Amazon: https://a.co/d/3pgcK3y . EmpowerHER reached #1 best seller in 13 categories. This impactful collection highlights women who have overcome adversity and are now empowering others to rise with them.Michelle’s chapter is an inspiring contribution to EmpowerHER. She shares her journey as a young mother, a nurse, and a woman who faced multiple struggles yet persevered to achieve success. Rising through challenges, Michelle became a Director of Nursing and now serves as a Leadership Coach and Mentor, guiding nurse leaders to grow both personally and professionally. “I wanted to tell my story to let others know they can overcome their challenges and struggles to achieve success in anything they want,” Michelle explains.For Michelle, becoming a best-selling author is the fulfillment of a dream. “I am so excited to be part of a best-selling book,” she shares. “This opportunity has been amazing, and being an author has always been a dream of mine.”Michelle’s story is a beacon for future nurse leaders. Through her DON Success Network, she has created a safe, supportive community for Directors of Nursing and aspiring leaders in long-term care. The network helps members grow emotionally, spiritually, professionally, financially, and personally, empowering them to become the CEOs of their nursing departments.“My journey as a young mother who overcame obstacles to become a Director of Nursing and Leadership Coach will impact our future nurse leaders,” Michelle says. “The DON Success Network is designed to help them thrive as whole leaders and create lasting impact in healthcare.”Michelle hopes her story in EmpowerHER will inspire women of all ages to trust their journeys. “No matter what struggles or challenges we face, we must trust the path God has placed us on,” she explains. “As women, we are empowered with excellence to succeed no matter the obstacles.”Her advice for women who want to become EmpowerHER is rooted in faith: “Trust in God and trust the journey he has placed you on. It may seem hard, and it may feel like you will never catch a break, but you will. You are empowered to overcome and destined to succeed.”For more information about Michelle Carter and her work with nurse leaders, please visit www.mcbnurseconsultant.com or contact her via email at carter@mcbnurse.org

