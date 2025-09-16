Melissa Kilner Featured in Best-Selling Book EmpowerHER

Melissa Kilner

Fitness and Health Wellbeing Coach Inspires Women Over 40 to Rebuild Strength, Confidence, and Power

., AUSTRALIA, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Queenie Effect Publishing proudly features Melissa Kilner in the international best-selling anthology EmpowerHER, now available on Amazon: https://a.co/d/3pgcK3y . EmpowerHER reached #1 best seller in 13 categories. This powerful collection highlights the voices of women who have turned struggle into strength and are inspiring others to rise with them.Melissa’s chapter is a moving contribution to EmpowerHER. As a profoundly deaf woman who lived in silence for much of her early life, she knows the pain of feeling invisible. Finding her voice became a turning point, and she promised herself never to hide it again. “For most of my life, I lived in silence as a profoundly deaf woman,” Melissa explains. “Writing my chapter in this book is about turning that silence into strength and showing others they can do the same.”For Melissa, becoming a best-selling author is both humbling and empowering. “It feels surreal,” she shares. “There was a time I never imagined my words would reach people in this way. To know that my story has the power to touch women all over the world is both an honor and a responsibility. This achievement proves that your voice matters and that sharing it can change lives.”Melissa’s mission as a Fitness and Health Wellbeing Coach is to help women over 40 reclaim their health, strength, and confidence. Through her 12-week Gut Burn Build program, she guides women to heal their gut, burn fat, and build lean muscle in a sustainable way. Her approach is about more than fitness, it is about freedom, resilience, and empowerment. “Feeling strong in your body creates confidence from within,” she says. “Muscle doesn’t take away your femininity, it enhances it. It’s sexy, it’s healthy, and it’s yours.”Her story in EmpowerHER demonstrates that women’s challenges do not define them, but instead strengthen them. “As a deaf woman and single mother, I’ve faced silence, rejection, and struggle,” Melissa shares. “But I’ve turned those obstacles into fuel for growth. No matter your age, your past, or what you’ve been told, you can rise, reclaim your health, and live with confidence.”Melissa hopes her chapter will inspire women who feel invisible or stuck to embrace their inner power and take small steps toward change. “Stop waiting for the perfect time,” she advises. “Start with one small step today; move your body, nourish yourself better, or speak up for what you need. Empowerment is built through consistent action, even in the smallest ways.”Her message is clear: empowerment begins when women choose themselves, invest in their wellbeing, and realize that both their voice and their body are powerful tools for transformation.For more information about Melissa Kilner and her work as a Fitness and Health Wellbeing Coach, please connect with her on Facebook Instagram , or contact her via email at hello@melissakilner.au

