Lea Droessler Featured in Best-Selling Book EmpowerHER

Lea Droessler

Founder of Sunny & Turquoise Travel Inspires Women to Reset, Rebuild, and Rediscover Themselves Through Travel

., CO, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Queenie Effect Publishing proudly features Lea Droessler in the international best-selling anthology EmpowerHER, now available on Amazon: https://a.co/d/3pgcK3y . EmpowerHER reached #1 best seller in 13 categories. This inspiring collection highlights women who have chosen to rise, share their truths, and empower others through their personal journeys of growth and transformation.Lea’s chapter is an authentic and powerful contribution to EmpowerHER. Through her story, she reflects on her path of healing, entrepreneurship, and the creation of Sunny & Turquoise Travel. “Stories have the power to transform lives,” Lea explains. “I wanted to share my story as proof that no matter where you are in life, you can reset, rebuild, and empower yourself, and sometimes the first step is simply saying yes to something new.”For Lea, becoming a best-selling author is both humbling and surreal. “It’s not about the title itself,” she shares. “It’s about what the title represents: a community of women raising their voices, sharing their truth, and cheering each other on. To know my story is now part of that collective impact fills me with gratitude and a renewed commitment to keep showing up for women who are ready to grow, heal, and expand their horizons.”Lea’s story in EmpowerHER emphasizes that empowerment often begins with stepping away. “Taking time away is not selfish, it’s essential,” she says. “Through travel, retreats, and intentional getaways, women can rediscover themselves and gain clarity, confidence, and joy they thought was lost. Travel is not just about seeing the world, it’s about seeing yourself differently in the process.”Her mission through Sunny & Turquoise Travel is to create a welcoming community where women feel safe to arrive exactly as they are. Whether through group retreats, curated trips, or personal travel planning, Lea builds experiences rooted in friendship, connection, and transformation. “The heart of my mission is belonging and expansion,” she explains. “When women connect deeply with themselves and others, they return home not just refreshed but empowered to live fully.”Lea hopes her story will inspire women to stop waiting for the perfect moment to choose themselves. “Empowerment begins when you say yes to yourself, whether that’s booking a dream trip, taking time to rest, or asking for help,” she says. “It doesn’t happen in isolation; empowerment grows when we rise together.”Her advice for women who want to become EmpowerHER is practical yet profound: “Give yourself permission to step away. Whether it’s a retreat, a walk in nature, or a trip abroad, creating space from daily noise allows you to hear your inner voice again. That pause is where transformation begins.”For more information about Lea Droessler and her work with Sunny & Turquoise Travel, please connect with her on Facebook or Instagram

