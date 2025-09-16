Kim Beinborn Featured in Best-Selling Book EmpowerHER

Kim Beinborn

Entrepreneur Encourages Women to Pursue Their Ideas, Reinvent Themselves, and Build the Lives They Desire

., IA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Queenie Effect Publishing proudly features Kim Beinborn in the international best-selling anthology EmpowerHER, now available on Amazon: https://a.co/d/3pgcK3y . EmpowerHER reached #1 best seller in 13 categories. This inspiring book brings together stories of women who have faced challenges, embraced transformation, and stepped into new possibilities with courage and authenticity.Kim’s chapter is an honest reflection of her journey, filled with setbacks, lessons, and breakthroughs that led her to pursue joy and fulfillment. “It wasn’t a point A to point Z experience for me,” Kim explains. “I had setbacks and many challenges along the way, but I kept going. I stepped out of my comfort zone, stayed there long enough to learn, and then got to work. That’s when I discovered what truly brought me joy, and I decided to pursue it fully.”For Kim, becoming a best-selling author is a dream realized. “Wow. Someone pinch me,” she says. “It feels surreal but completely satisfying at the same time. I’m humbled and proud that all my hard work has paid off.”Through her entrepreneurial journey, Kim turned a simple frustration into a business opportunity. While celebrating her 50th birthday, she and her friends struggled to split shared expenses after the trip. The tedious process sparked an idea: there had to be a better way. This idea grew into the creation of her business, an example she hopes inspires women everywhere.“My offering is a bit different,” Kim explains. “I followed an idea I had, and it turned into something real. That’s what I want women to see: you don’t have to wait for permission. If you have an idea, pursue it. See it through to reality. Build a business for yourself and create the life you want.”Kim’s mission is to help women embrace reinvention and authenticity. “I want women to be their authentic selves,” she says. “Do you, and be proud of you. You have a story to share and a dream to pursue. All you need is the courage to follow through.”Her advice for women who want to become EmpowerHER is clear and encouraging: “Don’t be afraid to reinvent yourself. Step out of your comfort zone and into possibility. You’ve got this.”For more information about Kim Beinborn and her entrepreneurial journey, please connect with her on Instagram or contact her via email at contact@pyffapp.com

