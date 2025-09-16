Katrina Clement Featured in Best-Selling Book EmpowerHER

Katrina Clement

Low-Tox Living Advocate Empowers Women 40+ to Build Healthier Homes and Rewrite Their Stories

., AUSTRALIA, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Queenie Effect Publishing proudly features Katrina Clement in the international best-selling anthology EmpowerHER, now available on Amazon: https://a.co/d/3pgcK3y . EmpowerHER reached #1 best seller in 13 categories. This powerful collection unites women from across the globe who have transformed their lives and now share their stories to inspire others to rise with them.Katrina’s chapter is an authentic and uplifting contribution to EmpowerHER. She shares the raw moments of her own journey, the struggles, the breakthroughs, and the vision she holds for herself and her family. “I wanted to honor the growth I’ve experienced and reach out to other women walking their own paths of change,” Katrina explains. “If even one woman sees that she’s not alone and that her vision for her life is worth chasing, then writing this chapter has been worth it.”For Katrina, becoming a best-selling author feels surreal. “This was something I never imagined for myself,” she reflects. “More than the title, what matters most is knowing that my story, and the voices of the other women in EmpowerHER, are reaching women who need them. That’s the true achievement: being part of something bigger that uplifts and inspires.”Katrina’s mission is to empower women over 40 to simplify low-tox living, creating healthier homes and reclaiming more time for their families. Through her direct selling business, she helps women cut through the overwhelm and make simple, lasting changes that improve their health and lifestyle. “Low-tox living isn’t about perfection,” Katrina says. “It’s about small, consistent swaps that make your home safer and your life freer.”Her story in EmpowerHER reinforces this mission, showing women that transformation does not have to be overwhelming. By starting small and focusing on achievable steps, women can build confidence and momentum toward creating lives they truly love.“I want women to know that they already have the strength and courage to create change,” Katrina says. “My story is proof that you don’t have to overhaul everything overnight. Focus on one step, one change, one decision at a time. Before you know it, you’re living lighter, healthier, and more empowered.”Her advice for women who want to become EmpowerHER is simple yet practical: “Start small. Swap out one product for a low-tox option. Take ten minutes for stillness. Set a boundary that protects your energy. It’s the small steps, done consistently, that create the biggest changes.”For more information about Katrina Clement and her work as a Low-Tox Living Advocate, please connect with her on Facebook , on Instagram , or contact her via email at katrinadjt@gmail.com

