Janis Dieter Featured in Best-Selling Book EmpowerHER

Janis Dieter

Mentor Guides Burnt-Out Professionals to Exit Corporate Life and Build Thriving Businesses in 90 Days

., WI, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Queenie Effect Publishing proudly features Janis Dieter in the international best-selling anthology EmpowerHER, now available on Amazon: https://a.co/d/3pgcK3y . EmpowerHER reached #1 best seller in 13 categories. This empowering book unites the voices of women who have faced crossroads in their lives and chosen to step into courage, confidence, and new possibilities.Janis’s chapter is a bold contribution to EmpowerHER. Once content to stay in the background, she was thrust into a turning point during a surprise pregnancy and the realization that her career no longer aligned with the life she wanted for her family. She made the decision to step away from the comfort of her corporate role and into a new journey as an entrepreneur. Within just 88 days, she replaced her full-time income and discovered a passion for helping other professionals do the same.“I never thought of myself as someone who could influence others,” Janis explains. “But when I realized corporate life was costing me too much; time, energy, and freedom, I knew I had to make a change. Writing my story in EmpowerHER is my way of showing others that it’s normal to want more and absolutely possible to achieve it.”For Janis, becoming a best-selling author is a surreal experience. “This has been four years in the making,” she reflects. “When I look at who I’ve become, I feel gratitude for the platform to share my journey. It’s proof that dreams are worth pursuing, and that change is possible if you are willing to leap.”Through her mentorship program, The 90 Day Exit Plan, Janis helps stressed and burnt-out professionals transition out of corporate life and into thriving businesses of their own. She teaches them how to build an online presence, create business foundations, and scale without burnout, all while using the skills they gained in Corporate America.“I mentor ambitious professionals who are ready to stop trading their vitality and dreams for a system that keeps them stuck,” Janis says. “With the right blueprint, you can launch, grow, and scale your own business within 90 days. The world is at your fingertips.”Janis hopes her story in EmpowerHER will inspire women to take action, even when fear lingers. “Going out on my own was the greatest achievement of my life,” she shares. “If something is pulling at your heart, go for it. Fear is part of the process, but it should never be the reason you stop.”Her advice for women who want to become EmpowerHER is clear: “Chase your dreams until you catch them. Then start chasing new ones. Take it one month at a time, one step at a time, and keep moving forward. The momentum will carry you farther than you think.”For more information about Janis Dieter and The 90 Day Exit Plan, please visit https://the90dayexit.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.