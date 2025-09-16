Janet Schoen Featured in Best-Selling Book EmpowerHER

Janet Schoen

Mindset and Optimization Coach Inspires Survivors to Find Strength, Faith, and Fulfillment

., OH, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Queenie Effect Publishing proudly features Janet Schoen in the international best-selling anthology EmpowerHER, now available on Amazon: https://a.co/d/3pgcK3y . EmpowerHER reached #1 best seller in 13 categories. This collection highlights the powerful stories of women who have faced adversity, embraced transformation, and risen into new levels of purpose and leadership.Janet’s chapter is an inspiring addition to EmpowerHER. Having previously contributed to Volumes 1 and 4 of the Unstoppable book series, she shares how her story continues to evolve under God’s guidance. Her journey reflects perseverance, healing, and faith, and now she uses her experience to serve survivors through her coaching practice for those recovering from traumatic brain injuries.“I truly believe every challenge in my life has brought me to this moment,” Janet explains. “Sharing my story in EmpowerHER helps me honor that journey while also helping others discover their own strength. Stories carry an impact beyond what we may ever know, they create ripple effects of hope, faith, and courage.”For Janet, becoming a best-selling author is an emotional milestone filled with gratitude. “When a book reaches best-seller status, it’s magical,” she shares. “It brings tears of joy and gratitude to know the story I’ve chosen to share will live on, inspiring others long after me.”Janet’s work as a Mindset and Optimization Coach centers on empowering survivors to rediscover their worth, self-love, and purpose. Her 3-week and 6-week programs guide clients through strategies for dismantling limited thinking, understanding the subconscious mind, and implementing small but powerful steps toward lasting change.“My story gives a message of hope, perseverance, and inspiration,” Janet says. “Survivors are here for a reason, and my mission is to guide them inward to discover the truth of who they are. Life is not easy, but with trust, patience, and surrender, transformation is possible.”Janet hopes her chapter in EmpowerHER will inspire women facing adversity to move toward their dreams one step at a time. “Keep hope as your first stepping stone,” she encourages. “It’s the path to healing and to becoming the spirit you were created to be.”Her advice for women who want to become EmpowerHER is simple yet powerful: “When you are experiencing disempowering thoughts or emotions, pause. Take a breath in through your nose, hold it, and release through your mouth. This small tool can help you reclaim choice and power in the moment.”For more information about Janet Schoen and her work as a Mindset and Optimization Coach for Traumatic Brain Injury Survivors, please connect with her on Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.