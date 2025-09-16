Heather Kizewski Featured in Best-Selling Book EmpowerHER

Heather Kizewski

Health Coach Inspires Women to Step Out of Fear, Embrace Potency, and Build Lasting Wellness

., WI, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Queenie Effect Publishing proudly features Heather Kizewski in the international best-selling anthology EmpowerHER, now available on Amazon: https://a.co/d/3pgcK3y . EmpowerHER reached #1 best seller in 13 categories. This inspiring book showcases women who have overcome adversity, reclaimed purpose, and now share their stories to empower others around the globe.Heather’s chapter is a powerful addition to EmpowerHER. After spending years feeling stuck without direction, she found her purpose and passion in a challenge she once thought would destroy her. By sharing her story, Heather hopes to provide women with the same sense of hope and empowerment that transformed her life.“After reading Unstoppable Volume 4 and being inspired by those stories, I knew I wanted to do the same,” Heather says. “I felt it was important to share how to move forward when you think you can’t. If my story can help someone feel less stuck and more empowered, then it’s worth it.”For Heather, contributing to a best-selling book is deeply meaningful. “I am grateful to have contributed to something so impactful,” she reflects.Her story in EmpowerHER highlights how small mindset shifts can lead to life-changing results. “Sometimes you can’t think positive thoughts right away,” Heather explains. “But you can start with tolerable thoughts; tiptoe your way into positivity until you find unconditional joy and purpose. That shift changes everything.”Heather’s work as a Health Coach focuses on helping people discover their potency and step into their own power. She guides clients in creating personalized, sustainable movement plans and teaches proven strategies to minimize glucose spikes, lower A1C, and prevent insulin resistance. “Nothing brings me more joy than hearing someone say that, for the first time, they believe getting healthy is actually doable,” Heather says.Her mission is to help women embrace consistency, momentum, and resilience in their health journeys. By focusing on small, strategic steps, Heather shows that transformation is within reach for anyone willing to begin.Heather’s advice for women who want to become EmpowerHER is simple: “Seek stories of hope and empowerment, surround yourself with people who are invested in growth, and learn to disengage from negativity. Even the smallest shifts in mindset can completely transform your path.”For more information about Heather Kizewski and her work as a Health Coach, please connect with her on Facebook or contact her at hkizewski@yahoo.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.