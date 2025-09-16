RoadWarrior Audio Proudly Partners with Transition Trucking: Driving for Excellence Award

Semi-Finalists will receive the RoadWarrior Audio RW2 Wireless Headset

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- RoadWarrior Audio announced today that it will proudly provide each of the 11 Semi-Finalists for the 2025 Transition Trucking : Driving for Excellence Award with a premium headset as part of their prize package. This recognition underscores the company’s commitment to supporting military veterans as they launch successful careers in the trucking industry.The Semi-Finalists will be formally recognized on Thursday, September 18th, at the Veterans Memorial in Columbus, OH, during a special ceremony honoring their service to the nation and their outstanding first year as professional truck drivers. The following day, Friday, September 19th, at the PACCAR plant in Chillicothe, OH, the field will narrow as the Finalists for this year’s award are announced.Presented annually by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation’s Hiring Our Heroes, Kenworth Truck Company, and FASTPORT, the Transition Trucking: Driving for Excellence Award shines a spotlight on America’s top rookie military veteran drivers making the transition into trucking. The program not only celebrates excellence but also inspires other service members to explore rewarding careers in transportation.“At RoadWarrior Audio, we designed the RW2 Wireless Headset to meet the extreme challenges professional drivers face every day,” said Kevin Wattles, CEO of RoadWarrior Audio. “With a 30-hour battery life, crystal-clear sound from its powerful 40mm driver, and a rugged carbon fiber finish, the RW2 delivers reliability and comfort mile after mile. Features like a flexible noise-cancelling mic, 100-foot wireless range, and IP54 protection make it the perfect companion for drivers on the road, and we’re proud to provide these headsets to this year’s Transition Trucking semi-finalists”.“We are excited to welcome Road Warrior Audio as a new sponsor of the Transition Trucking: Driving for Excellence Award,” said Brad Bentley, President of Fastport. “By equipping each semi-finalist with their industry-leading communication technology, RoadWarrior is helping these deserving drivers stay safe, connected, and focused as they launch their new careers in trucking".The Semi-Finalists for the 2025 Transition Trucking: Driving for Excellence Award are:• Kathleen (Kat) Carreto, U.S. Army National Guard (E-5), Roehl Transport, (Trained by Roehl Transport, Inc.)• Bradley Lecky, U.S. Army (E-4), Crawford Electric, a Sonepar USA Company (Trained by Troops Into Transportation)• Federico Hudson, U.S. Air Force (E-7), Van Wyk, Inc., (Trained by The CDL School)• Gaylon Hensley, U.S. Army (E-7), Melton Truck Lines, (Trained by Central Tech – Drumwright, OK)• Daniel Hemphill, U.S. Army (E-4), Wayne R. West Trucking (Trained by Del Mar College Transportation Services)• Mark Scriven, U.S. Army (E-6), Stevens Transport, (Trained by HDS Truck Driving School)• Joseph Barotti, U.S. Air Force (E-6), U.S. Marine Corps, Werner Enterprises (Trained by Roadmaster Drivers School)• Nicholas Baughan, U.S. Army (E-5) and Army Reserve, Werner Enterprises (Trained by Into Transportation)• Macy Mattice, U.S. Army (E-4), Melton Truck Lines, (Trained by Jones Technical Institute)• Ryan Gordon, U.S. Army (E-5), Prime, Inc. (Trained by Phoenix Truck Driving School)• Charles Jones, Jr, U.S. Army (E-7) Roehl Transport (Trained by Georgia Driving Academy)Now in its tenth year, the Transition Trucking program continues to highlight the invaluable contributions that veterans bring to the trucking industry. This year’s Semi-Finalists represent a diverse group of drivers who have excelled in both military and civilian service, reflecting the program’s mission to honor character, commitment, and career success.About Fastport, Inc.Fastport Inc. solves America's toughest recruiting challenges through research, technology, and people. Fastport is also a U.S. Department of Labor Industry Intermediary to support registered apprenticeship development and sustainability. For more information, visit www.fastport.com or www.nationalapprenticeship.org About RoadWarrior AudioRoadWarrior Audio creates rugged, high-performance wireless headsets for professional drivers, focusing on exceptional noise cancellation, extended battery life, and long-lasting comfort to ensure clear communication and safety on the road. Built on the company's mission to make drivers' lives easier and safer, RoadWarrior Audio offers durable designs with features like environmental noise-canceling (ENC) technology, versatile boom mics, and wireless connectivity for reliable use in demanding environments.

