Dawn Wood Featured in Best-Selling Book EmpowerHER

Dawn Wood

Empowerment and Transformation Mentor Helps Women 40+ Rewrite Their Stories and Step Into Purpose

., WI, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Queenie Effect Publishing proudly features Dawn Wood in the international best-selling anthology EmpowerHER, now available on Amazon: https://a.co/d/3pgcK3y . EmpowerHER reached #1 best seller in 13 categories. This inspiring collection showcases women who have risen from challenges, reclaimed their voices, and created powerful new chapters of growth and leadership.Dawn’s chapter is a bold and heartfelt addition to EmpowerHER. She shares how her journey as an author evolved from writing to prove herself into writing from ownership, growth, and vision. “My first chapter made me a best-selling author, something I never expected,” Dawn says. “But this time, I wasn’t writing to prove anything. I wrote from belief in what’s possible when we stop living in blame and start living on purpose.”For Dawn, becoming a best-selling author has been both humbling and transformative. “My first time, I wrote from fire and the need to prove myself. Becoming a best-seller showed me that my story mattered. This second time feels different, it comes from growth and the desire to help other women see that they still have a next chapter waiting to be written.”Her story in EmpowerHER is written for women who have poured into everyone else; children, marriages, and communities, while losing sight of themselves. “She’s not broken, she doesn’t need fixing, but she has outgrown the version of her life that once felt like enough,” Dawn explains. “If even one woman sees herself in my words and realizes she still gets to dream, rise, and rewrite her story, then my chapter has done its job.”Through her movement and program, Rewired for Success, Dawn works with high-achieving women over 40 who are ready to dismantle outdated stories of guilt, people-pleasing, and staying small. By combining subconscious rewiring, emotional healing, and unapologetic vision casting, she empowers women to step into aligned lives filled with clarity, confidence, and purpose.“My mission is to remind women that it’s never too late,” Dawn says. “Becoming EmpowerHER is not about becoming someone new, it’s about coming home to the woman you’ve always been underneath the roles, the noise, and the expectations.”Her advice for women ready to step into their next chapter is simple: “Stop waiting for perfect conditions. The clarity and courage you’re searching for are built through action. Even the smallest brave step; whether it’s saying yes to yourself, setting a boundary, or daring to dream again, can start to shift everything. You don’t need to be ready. You just need to be willing.”For more information about Dawn Wood and her work as an Empowerment and Transformation Mentor, please connect with her on Facebook or contact her at empweru.dawnwood@gmail.com

