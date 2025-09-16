Darcie Burtch Featured in Best-Selling Book EmpowerHER

Darcie Burtch

Founder of The School of Hard Knocks Inspires Trauma Survivors to Find Healing and Create a Life on Their Own Terms

., WI, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Queenie Effect Publishing proudly features Darcie Burtch in the international best-selling anthology EmpowerHER, now available on Amazon: https://a.co/d/3pgcK3y . EmpowerHER reached #1 best seller in 13 categories. This powerful book unites the stories of women who have faced life’s hardest challenges and chosen growth, healing, and empowerment.Darcie’s chapter is a raw and inspiring addition to EmpowerHER. As someone who has endured trauma from a young age and repeatedly navigated life’s most difficult circumstances, Darcie shares her journey of survival, resilience, and renewal. Her story is a message of hope: that it is possible to rise again, even when life does not go according to plan.“My business is about helping people find a level of happiness in life they are truly satisfied with,” Darcie explains. “Trauma arrives unexpectedly, and it is messy and overwhelming. But healing is possible. I want people to know they can enjoy life again; in their own way, on their own terms.”Becoming a best-selling author represents a new chapter for Darcie, who has transformed her lived experiences into a mission to help others. Through her newly launched business, The School of Hard Knocks, she offers honest conversations, real-life insights, and resources for those ready to move from being stuck in trauma to being rooted in healing.Darcie is preparing to launch The School of Hard Knocks podcast, which will include behind-the-scenes content, interviews, and authentic conversations with survivors who have overcome trauma, grief, burnout, and more. She also offers one-on-one interviews and coaching, not as a therapist, but as someone who has walked the same road and can stand alongside others navigating their own healing journeys.“I serve anyone who feels stuck in their pain and is ready to create a new roadmap,” Darcie says. “This isn’t a feel-good program with fluffy advice. This is real, raw, and rooted in experience. Sometimes you don’t need textbook answers, you need to hear it from someone who has lived it. That’s what I offer.”Darcie’s mission is to remind people that they are not alone, and they are not defined by their past. “No matter where you are from or what you’ve been through, you are not stuck,” she emphasizes. “You can break free from the box you were raised in or the trauma you didn’t ask for. There is peace on the other side of pain, and I am proof of that.”For more information about Darcie Burtch and her work with The School of Hard Knocks, please connect with her on Facebook , on TikTok , or via email at darcie@theschoolsofhardknocks.com

