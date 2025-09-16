Christine McFarlane Olsen Featured in Best-Selling Book EmpowerHER

Christine Mcfarlane Olsen

CEO and Life Coach Inspires Women to Rise, Reframe, and Reclaim Their Power Through The Phoenix Quest

., NEW ZEALAND, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Queenie Effect Publishing proudly features Christine McFarlane Olsen in the international best-selling anthology EmpowerHER, now available on Amazon: https://a.co/d/3pgcK3y . EmpowerHER reached #1 best seller in 13 categories. This powerful collection highlights the stories of women who have faced adversity, chosen transformation, and risen into their fullest potential.Christine’s chapter is a moving contribution to EmpowerHER. She shares her personal journey of resilience, healing, and growth, reminding women everywhere that it is never too late to rewrite their stories. “I discovered that I have a passion for storytelling,” Christine explains. “It doesn’t matter where you’ve come from, only where you are headed and the lessons you’ve learned along the way. To write a story that becomes a dream for someone else is powerful.”For Christine, becoming a best-selling author is both exciting and deeply fulfilling. “This milestone is about more than recognition,” she says. “It is about shining light, hope, and love on a path forward for women, girls, and survivors. It’s about offering freedom, peace, and inspiration to anyone who wonders if they can rise again.”Christine’s chapter in EmpowerHER serves as a mirror for women who have walked through fire and questioned their ability to rise. Her story demonstrates that transformation is not only possible, but inevitable when you choose courage. Through her program, The Phoenix Quest, Christine equips women with the tools to dismantle limiting beliefs, embrace empowering truths, and step into a rebirth that changes not only their lives but creates ripple effects across families, communities, and generations.“The Phoenix Quest is a transformational journey,” Christine explains. “It’s designed to reframe limiting beliefs into truths that empower, while embedding affirmations that fuel your rise. Every client receives a personalized plan that aligns with their unique needs and goals. The results have been profound; women are discovering clarity, resolution, and freedom they have been searching for, sometimes for decades. It’s more than a program. It’s the gateway to your rebirth.”Christine hopes her story will remind women that they are not broken by their past, but refined by it. “Becoming EmpowerHER is about silencing the voice of ‘not enough,’ awakening your brilliance, and boldly stepping into the life you once thought was out of reach. This is not just personal growth. It is a global movement of women rising together to shape legacies for generations.”Her advice to women who want to become EmpowerHER is clear: “Challenge and reframe the story you tell yourself. Replace ‘I can’t’ with ‘I am becoming.’ That shift in language unlocks a new identity; one that no longer waits for permission but claims power, joy, and purpose without apology.”For more information about Christine McFarlane Olsen and her work through The Phoenix Quest, please connect with her on Facebook

