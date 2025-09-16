Chelsey Thomas Featured in Best-Selling Book EmpowerHER

Chelsey Thomas

Digital Business Owner Inspires Women to Break Free from Limitations and Create a Life of Freedom

., WALES, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Queenie Effect Publishing proudly features Chelsey Thomas in the international best-selling anthology EmpowerHER, now available on Amazon: https://a.co/d/3pgcK3y . EmpowerHER reached #1 best seller in 13 categories. This transformative collection highlights women who have faced adversity and chosen empowerment, growth, and purpose.Chelsey’s chapter is an inspiring addition to EmpowerHER. As a mother of three living with a progressive walking disability, she chose not to let her circumstances define her future. Instead, she broke free from the 9-5 grind, built her own digital marketing business, and reclaimed her power to live fully and be present for her children.“Honestly, the thought of becoming an author had never crossed my mind,” Chelsey shares. “At first, I doubted my ability to write or inspire others. But I made a commitment to say yes to opportunities, and if my story could help even one woman break free from the 9-5 cycle and pursue the life she deserves, then that would be an achievement worth celebrating.”For Chelsey, becoming a best-selling author is an emotional milestone. “The feeling is surreal; like the joy of giving birth, filled with pride, tears, and gratitude. I look at this accomplishment and remind myself, yes, I created this. Yes, I achieved this. It’s a beautiful feeling, and I am so proud.”Through her work in digital marketing, Chelsey partners with a company that allows her to earn high-ticket commissions through an automated system. This business model provides time freedom and financial independence, enabling her to step away from the demands of traditional employment and into a life she once only dreamed of.Her mission is to show women that with the right mindset, self-belief, and willingness to change, they can achieve the same. “I want women to see obstacles as opportunities to rise. Instead of asking, ‘Why is this happening to me?’ ask, ‘What is this teaching me?’ With the right perspective, challenges can become the fuel that drives transformation.”Chelsey’s advice for women who want to become EmpowerHER centers on mindset and self-growth. “Retrain your thoughts. Replace ‘I can’t’ with ‘I can.’ Replace fear with self-belief. Do not feel guilty for putting yourself first. Let go of past pain and face life with a positive mindset. With that foundation, you are already most of the way toward success.”Chelsey’s journey reminds women everywhere that adversity does not have to hold them back. With courage, resilience, and belief in themselves, they can build businesses, create freedom, and live fully aligned lives.For more information about Chelsey Thomas and her work as a Digital Business Owner, please contact her via email at cmthomas69@gmail.com or connect with her on Facebook

